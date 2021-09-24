Competitive Positioning of the Top 20+ Companies in the Global Nanocoatings Technology Market

Sep 24, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanocoatings Technology 2021 : Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With more than 30 companies developing nanocoating technology and driving its application scope, this report independently plotted the top 23 companies in this report.
The analysis reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.
Customers across industries are demanding multifunctional coating technologies that provide enhanced and extended protection of substrates in various end-use applications. In particular, nanocoatings will see increased adoption from industries such as automotive, oil and gas, and consumer electronics that seek innovative protective properties.
Both end users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are attracted to nanocoatings' unique surface properties (not available from conventional coatings), such as high optical transparency, toughness, hardness, and wear resistance. Beyond the main performance benefits, nanocoatings can incorporate additional functionalities and aesthetic appeal.
Technology developers are focused on providing customized nanocoatings for various industries. For instance, companies are commercializing lightweight nanocoating formulations for automotive applications to align with the light-weighting trend.
The need for waterproofing in electronic devices (printed circuit boards [PCBS], Internet of Things [IoT], mobile phones) and anticorrosion in infrastructure is propelling the adoption of nanocoatings with hydrophobic and anticorrosion properties in the electronics and oil and gas industries, respectively. Some emerging applications for nanocoatings include robotics, IoT infrastructure, and manufacturing.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
Companies to Action
- Aalberts Surface Technologies GmbH, Germany
- Aculon Inc., US
- AnCatt Inc., US
- Carbodeon Ltd Oy, Finland
- DAW SE, Germany
- Europlasma NV, Belgium
- Hempel, Denmark
- HZO Inc., US
- ICP Group, US
- IGL Coatings, Malaysia
- Integran Technologies Inc., Canada
- Modumetal Inc., US
- Nanofilm Technologies International Ltd, Singapore
- Nanogate SE, Germany
- Nanophase Technologies Corporation, US
- Nanovere Technologies, LLC, US
- NANO-X GMBH, Germany
- NEI Corporation, US
- NTC Nano Tech Coatings GmbH, Germany
- P2i Limited, UK
- SDC Technologies Inc., US
- Tesla Nanocoatings Inc, US
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Japan
Strategic Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex9lom
