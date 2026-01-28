Compex Partners with Replicant to Elevate Custodian Experience and Accelerate Record Retrieval

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Compex Legal Services, speed and reliability have always been essential—but never at the expense of the people who make the process work. Custodians are critical partners in legal record retrieval, and every interaction plays a role in how efficiently records are delivered to clients. Compex has partnered with Replicant, the enterprise AI platform that replicates a company's best agents to automate customer conversations and surface performance insights across voice and digital channels.

Through this partnership, Compex is bringing greater intelligence, consistency, and visibility to its Field Expediting operations. Using Replicant's Conversation Intelligence, Compex now analyzes 100% of outbound calls to custodians, gaining insight into call quality, response accuracy, resolution outcomes, and agent performance. Unlike traditional call sampling, this approach gives Compex complete visibility of performance without adding manual QA effort.

This data-driven visibility allows Compex team leaders to identify what great interactions look like, coach agents more effectively, quickly identify friction points in custodian interactions, and continuously improve how requests, follow-ups, and delivery options are communicated. Most importantly, these insights directly shape how Compex modernizes the custodian experience and strengthens long-term partnerships.

"The custodian experience is not a side consideration for us—it's core to how we deliver results for our clients," said Kevin Harbauer, Chief Technology Officer at Compex Legal Services. "By partnering with Replicant, we now understand every interaction at scale, coach more effectively, and remove unnecessary friction. AI isn't replacing the human element of our work—it's amplifying it and helping us build more consistent, respectful, and productive relationships."

The impact is meaningful on both sides of the process. Clients benefit from faster record acquisition, fewer delays, and a more predictable retrieval timeline. Custodians benefit from clearer communication, smoother interactions, and a more professional, reliable experience when working with Compex.

"At Compex, AI is a force multiplier for service, not a shortcut," Harbauer added. "This partnership is already helping us move records faster while strengthening the relationships that make it all possible."

"This partnership shows what happens when AI is applied with intention," said Gadi Shamia, Co-Founder and CEO at Replicant. "Compex isn't experimenting; they're operationalizing what great service looks like and scaling it. Replicant gives them the ability to automate intelligently, coach effectively, and deliver a consistently professional experience at scale."

By combining Replicant's AI agents and Conversation Intelligence with Compex's deep expertise in legal record retrieval, the partnership represents a forward-looking approach to operational excellence—one that puts people, performance, and service quality at the center.

About Compex Legal

Compex Legal Services accelerates insights to solve claims through the power of technology. We are the industry leader in record retrieval, medical record insights, canvassing, and court reporting solutions. Enabled by industry-leading technology, we empower clients to retrieve the records they need—and capture the insights within them—faster and more cost-effectively. Learn more at www.compexlegal.com .

About Replicant:

Replicant is the enterprise AI platform that helps contact centers automate conversations and replicate their best agents at scale. By combining AI agents with Conversation Intelligence, Replicant enables organizations to resolve more requests, improve agent performance, and deliver consistent, human-quality experiences across voice and digital channels. Trusted by leading brands including AAA, DoorDash and Fanatics. Learn more at www.replicant.ai .

