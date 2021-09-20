Complete AAV Production System Enables Scalable Gene Therapy Workflows

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the need to make adeno-associated virus (AAV) production more efficient and scalable, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched the integrated Gibco AAV-MAX Helper Free AAV Production System*, a complete, optimized solution that simplifies the AAV vector production workflow. The all-in-one AAV-MAX system increases productivity and cost efficiency by delivering high viral titers using Viral Production Cells 2.0, a new, clonally documented, 293F-derived mammalian cell line.

AAV is crucial to the field of gene therapy; more than 1,300 unique gene therapy products are currently under development, and nearly half are reliant on AAV. The ability to scale production is critical to bringing down costs and accelerating the process from research to commercialization.

"AAV has an efficacy and safety profile that makes it an ideal therapeutic vector and one of the go-to biological delivery methods for the latest gene therapy breakthroughs," said Amy Butler, president, biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The new AAV production system is part of our end-to-end workflow solutions designed to meet growing demand for cost-effective, scalable viral vector production. Having access to products and services designed specifically for cell and gene therapy research, with line of sight to clinical manufacturing, empowers our biotech and biopharmaceutical partners."

The AAV-MAX system has been developed to scale from shake flasks to bioreactors. Coupled with the active development of regulatory-compliant** reagents, the system is designed to streamline the transition from research to commercial manufacturing. On average, the system can save viral vector researchers and developers 25 percent on plasmid DNA usage and 50 percent on production costs compared to polyethyleneimine (PEI)-based mammalian production systems. When used in conjunction with Thermo Fisher's expanded gene therapy portfolio of products, developers are able to smoothly ramp-up to commercial production to help the delivery of therapies to patients.

To learn more about Thermo Fisher's AAV workflow solutions, please visit www.thermofisher.com/aav. To learn more about the Gibco AAV-MAX Helper Free AAV Production System, please visit www.thermofisher.com/aavmax.

* For Research Use Only.

** cGMP will be available with the Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) AAV-MAX Production System.

