Complete Biofuel Technology Operation in Texas Up for Turnkey Sale or Piecemeal Bids at Auction

PASADENA, Texas, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and Federal Equipment Co. will conduct an online auction of the complete assets formerly owned by biofuel technology company Inaeris Technologies on May 9. The professionally maintained assets include main, demonstration and pilot plants, along with intellectual property, research and development lab assets and more. Offers for a turnkey acquisition of the shuttered company's Pasadena facility will also be considered.

Assets of Inaeris biofuel technology operation available in May 9th online auction include Agilent test equipment. Auction also includes the Pasadena, Texas facility's process research unit.

"Inaeris created a proprietary technology platform that transforms non-food, cellulosic biomass into drop-in transportation fuel blendstocks," noted John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division "The company's flexible technology can be commercialized either as a stand-alone facility or as an addition to an existing plant that already processes biomass, such as a pulp/papermill, or one that produces fuels, such as a petroleum refinery."

"This offering provides a unique opportunity to acquire a functional research technology operation at hard asset value," added Ted Davis, Vice President of Federal Equipment Co., a major supplier of surplus manufacturing equipment to pharmaceutical, chemical, plastics and other companies. "The ability to submit piecemeal bids also offers interested parties the opportunity to purchase individual assets at liquidation prices."

Bidding will commence on Thursday, May 9 at www.SoldTiger.com. Bidding will close in rapid succession, live auction style, on May 9 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com. Previews of the assets are available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday, May 8th at 13001 Bay Park Road, in Pasadena, Texas.

Highlights of the site's main plant include a Bartlett and Snow Alstom calciner, a 30- HP Quincy air compressor with dryer and air tank, a stainless steel Sturtevant Micronizer, a 2012 NETZSCH Labstar1 media mill, and other equipment.

The well-equipped HT pilot plant features an Agilent gas chromatograph, a 5,000 PSI Autoclave Engineers autoclave pump, a Zeton hydrotreater and fluid cracking catalyst units, and more.

A demonstration plant includes a magnetic separator, a screener, Bliss dry and wet mills, and a direct-fired roto-louver dryer with cyclone and dust collector.

The site's separate fractionator building features a 50-inch high by six-inch wide fractionator column with two side strippers, and heat exchangers, pumps, receivers and feed tanks; a compressor general hydrocarbon unit. and other professionally maintained equipment.

Available research and development assets include a solids lab featuring a Buchi R124 rotavapor, Micromeritics surface area and porosity analyzers, an Axios panalytical x-ray unit and more.

A separate process research unit (PRU) comes with four IKA mixers; and vacuum ovens, thermolyne and isotemp furnaces by manufacturers like Fisher, Thermo, and MTI; and other equipment.

The facility's plastic catalyst attrition unit includes an Agilent gas chromatograph; an ATZ steamer unit; and three PRU units, each with an ATS reactor, powder feeder, condensers, gas analyzers, and more.

For complete information on the assets, visit: soldtiger.com. For more information on the turnkey opportunity, contact John Coelho: (617) 523-5866 or JCoelho@TigerGroup.com

