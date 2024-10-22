Complete Blood Count Test with At-Home Sample Collection is Available for Direct-to-Patient Biopharma Programs through ixlayer's ixEngage

ixEngage removes barriers to care by accelerating pre-treatment and routine CBC tests used for hundreds of conditions, including asthma, heart disease and kidney disease



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, the leading cloud-based platform powering an end-to-end direct-to-patient (DTP) healthcare experience, announced availability of a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test with at-home sample collection. This move supports biopharma partners who want to accelerate virtual care and reduce barriers to care for patients. Available through ixEngage , ixlayer's DTP biopharma solution, biopharma companies can develop programs to include a CBC test, specialty and PCP telehealth consultations and prescription delivery. Top U.S. biopharma companies have already signed on to implement ixEngage's remote CBC testing, with plans to make their programs publicly available as early as Q1 2025.

Remote CBC testing offers unprecedented ease and access to vital healthcare previously only available in clinical settings. Cutting-edge sample collection devices allow patients to use a simple-to-administer blood sample collection kit from the comfort of their home. Advanced and proprietary technology in ixEngage ensures secure data transfer of lab results to patients and healthcare providers. And, this digital connection to care ensures that patients understand their CBC results through access to physicians who will discuss results and treatment options. This end-to-end solution supports biopharma's initiatives for patient-centered care, and 83% of U.S. physicians who believe at-home testing accelerates diagnosis and improves health outcomes, according to a recent survey.

"With the ability to collect at-home CBC samples, patients will now have more convenient access to life-saving diagnostics, care and treatment," said Dr. Bernard Esquivel, MD and PhD, Chief Medical Officer at ixlayer. "This advancement can allow physicians regular insight to a patient's biomarkers resulting in personalized treatment plans, reducing hospitalizations, and ensuring timely interventions, particularly for those with limited access to healthcare facilities."

This capability simplifies the process of obtaining essential medications, such as biologics which require a CBC test prior to prescribing. By eliminating the need for in-person lab visits, patients and their physicians can quickly access CBC test results and shorten the path to treatment. CBC testing is also essential for diagnosing and managing conditions like asthma, autoimmune diseases, certain cancers, chronic kidney disease, and heart disease. With ixEngage, biopharma can provide a seamless and integrated patient journey leading to faster, data-driven treatment decisions and improved outcomes.

It's known that 70% of clinical decisions rely on lab testing, yet 40% of blood lab prescriptions go unfilled by traditional means. ixEngage with remote CBC testing removes lab appointment bottlenecks from the patient journey.

"Remote CBC testing as part of ixEngage accelerates patient-centered healthcare," explained Pouria Sanae, CEO and co-founder of ixlayer. "At ixlayer, we continually merge medical and technological innovations to shift the healthcare paradigm from reactive to proactive care so patients can get the care they want and need when it's convenient for their schedules."

About ixlayer

ixlayer [pronounced: I-X-layer] is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless, end-to-end direct-to-patient healthcare experience. The name reflects our core strength: "i" for robust data and technology infrastructure and "x" for exceptional user experience. ixEngage by ixlayer seamlessly integrates with all healthcare ecosystem partners, connecting biopharma with patients in a user-centric way. This proprietary technology accelerates the path to diagnoses, supports optimal care, drives operational efficiency, and improves health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys across more than 1,100 programs, simplifying the complex web of healthcare. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com .

