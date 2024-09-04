Complete Care at Orange Park Nursing Home Updates to Cleaner, More Sustainable Cogeneration Combined Heat and Power System

Catalyst Power Provides Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems that Generate Significant Savings and Reduced Emissions

EAST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Care at Orange Park, a nursing home in East Orange, has updated its facility with a cleaner, more sustainable cogeneration system. The new system is provided by Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst," "Company"), an independent integrated provider of retail power and cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, in partnership with OHA Power, LLC. Cogeneration systems, also known as combined heat and power ("CHP") systems, are designed to produce heat and electricity simultaneously from the same energy source. Complete Care's new system can reach 90% thermal efficiency by recovering otherwise wasted thermal energy from electricity generation to produce on-site heating or cooling that can be put to better use.

"At Complete Care, we're focused on the comfort and health of our residents. With our new cogeneration system, we're improving sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint while reducing costs–and that's good for our residents and their families," said Yehuda Gottlieb, Administrator of Complete Care of Orange Park.

"Complete Care is an innovative and thoughtful company that is making the right investment in more efficient and environmentally friendly heat and power for their residents and the community. We're thrilled to provide Complete Care a cleaner, more sustainable cogeneration system–a common sense way to improve energy efficiencies," said Gabe Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power.

Catalyst Power cogeneration projects typically replace major boiler room equipment, including boilers, water heaters, and chilled water systems. These upgrades are complemented by the implementation of a modular, "inside the fence" cogeneration system. Catalyst Power and OHA Power announced their cogeneration partnership earlier this year.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of cleaner energy solutions include customized Connected Microgrid solutions, rooftop solar, energy storage, EV Charging, and community solar. Catalyst Power specializes in serving the middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com.

About BP Energy Partners:

BP Energy Partners is a Dallas, Texas based lower-middle market private equity firm that invests alongside entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, and companies through growth equity and buyout transactions. The firm focuses on energy and energy-intensive industries and companies that generate returns and reduce emissions. Investment themes include Value-Add Infrastructure, the Natural Gas Value Chain, Electrification, and Environmental Management. Founded in 2013 and initially sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP manages over $600 million in committed capital.

For more information, visit www.bpenergypartners.com.

