Complete Genomics and Basepair™ Announce Technology Integration Partnership

News provided by

Complete Genomics

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics and Basepair, Inc today announced a technology integration partnership to accelerate the analysis and interpretation of genomic data generated by Complete Genomics' DNBSEQTM sequencing platforms*. The partnership gives Complete Genomics' customers the ability for seamless access to Basepair's bioinformatics platform deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and use its easy-to-use point & click user interface to launch and orchestrate NGS workflows in the cloud, either by provisioning in their own accounts or via Basepair's hosted service. Users of the new service will also receive preferential commercial terms to run industry standard secondary analysis tools and pipelines for NGS analysis and interactive visualization, providing Complete Genomics with a secure, reproducible, cost-effective, and scalable cloud solution for their customers.

"This commitment encompasses not only the creation of sequencers for our customers, but also the joint provision of comprehensive analytical tools for securely interpreting sequencing data," said Rob Tarbox, Complete Genomics' Vice President of Product and Marketing. "Partnering with Basepair enables our customers to connect their own AWS accounts, taking a platform approach to bioinformatics that doesn't just translate to enhanced data security and integrity, but also reduces cloud costs, making the process more efficient and seamless."

"Our partnership with Basepair is another way for Complete Genomics to make our customer experience more seamless at all stages of the NGS workflow," Tarbox said.

"It's long been the holy grail of genomics to deliver a seamless sample to answer experience for scientists and clinicians," Basepair's CEO & Founder, Amit Sinha, said. "Today's announcement brings us one step closer to that vision becoming a reality. By enabling Complete Genomics customers to more easily derive value and knowledge from the data generated with their instruments and in a way that eliminates data movement, we will finally be in a position as an industry to unlock the full potential of NGS data."

About Complete Genomics
Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions*. It has been at the forefront of high throughput sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 6,200 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Basepair™
Basepair Inc is a market leading point & click bioinformatics company focused on unlocking the full potential of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology. Its SaaS platform abstracts away the DevOps normally required to manage data and run analyses on AWS, yet provisions inside a customer's own AWS account to avoid data movement and improve security & compliance. The resulting democratization of NGS analysis and visualization reduces the downstream bottlenecks that can often slow down R&D projects, accelerating time to scientific and diagnostic insight. To learn more, visit www.basepairtech.com

SOURCE Complete Genomics

Also from this source

Complete Genomics demonstrates technical and commercial momentum in the sequencing market through new customers, partnerships and collaborations less than one year after launching in the U.S.

Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, announced today at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, Nov....

Complete Genomics Partners with Integrated DNA Technologies to Establish New Ecosystem of NGS Products

Complete Genomics, Inc., a pioneering genomic sequencing company, today announced its partnership with Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT), a global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.