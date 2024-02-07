Complete Genomics and seqWell Announce Codevelopment Partnership at AGBT

Complete Genomics

07 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Companies will work together to offer fast, cost-effective ultra-high-throughput library preparation workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a life sciences company specializing in end-to-end DNA sequencing solutions, and seqWell, a global provider of genomic library preparation workflow solutions, today announced a partnership aimed at expanding the range of library preparation product offerings available to Complete Genomics customers. The companies will work together to ensure seqWell-developed products are compatible with the entire Complete Genomics next-generation sequencing (NGS) and automation portfolios.

Through the development of new sequencing workflow solutions, the companies aim to shorten sequencing turnaround times and increase throughput, particularly benefiting applications in synthetic biology, low-pass genomic screening, and environmental surveillance studies such as wastewater viral monitoring.

"Next-generation sequencing customers need faster, more flexible and easy-to-use sequencing workflow solutions that are optimized to support their experiments," said Rob Tarbox, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics. "Our partnership with seqWell enables us to offer a broader range of tools to support a broader range of customer needs."

"seqWell and Complete Genomics share a common focus on providing faster, simpler and more scalable sequencing workflows to NGS customers at a lower overall cost, from sample to result," said Jeff Franz, Director of Product Management at seqWell. "This partnership will help both companies support a wide range of customers desiring scalable multiplexed sequencing solutions." 

The partnership, announced at the 2024 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting in Orlando, Fla., builds upon the previous collaboration announced at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) conference in 2023. Leveraging the power of the Complete Genomics DNBSEQ-G400RS* and seqWell purePlex ™ DNA Library Prep Kit, this partnership will allow customers to the ability to run cost-effective and scalable workflows pairing seqWell library prep kits with Complete Genomics' portfolio of DNBSEQ technologies. The latest outcome of this partnership enables customers to pair seqWell's ExpressPlex ™ library prep kits with Complete Genomics' portfolio of DNBSEQ technologies, including the DNBSEQ-G-99RS* and DNBSEQ-T7RS* sequencers.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 6,200 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About seqWell

seqWell develops scalable genomics products that simplify sequencing workflows and helps enable every life scientist to unlock transformative discoveries. seqWell offers a range of NGS library prep products that allow customers to achieve higher levels of sample multiplexing quickly and easily.  Founded in 2014, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company includes investors such as Research Corporation Technologies (RCT), BroadOak, and Codexis. Learn more at www.seqwell.com or follow us on Linkedin.

Complete Genomics
Betsy Yates
[email protected]

seqWell
Gwen Gordon
[email protected]

