Complete Genomics and Gencove Announce agreement at Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 31) to offer a bundled solution for low-pass whole genome sequencing

News provided by

Complete Genomics

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a life sciences company that provides novel, end-to-end DNA sequencing solutions, today announced a joint marketing agreement with Gencove, a pioneer of low-pass whole genome sequencing (lpWGS) imputation and analysis, to offer a bundled solution to deliver high-capacity and cost-effective whole genome information.

The partnership will combine Gencove's platform for data analytics and management with Complete Genomics' sequencing products and automation capabilities via high-throughput nucleic acid extraction, automated library preparation on its DNBSEQ-T7RS* and DNBSEQ-T20X2RS* sequencers.

"While low-pass whole genome sequencing has long been touted as an advanced method for everything from GWAS analysis to genotyping for molecular breeding, its potential hasn't been fully realized. We believe this bundled solution with Gencove will deliver the highly competitive cost in the industry for low-pass whole genome sequencing, replacing genotyping arrays with a more flexible and comprehensive approach that empowers researchers in molecular breeding, plant and animal research and population-based genetic research," said Dr. Radoje (Rade) Drmanac, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics.

"Through this partnership with Complete Genomics, we're enabling higher throughput results at a lower cost per sample, making more affordable sequencing accessible to more researchers," said Joseph Pickrell, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Gencove. "It will provide the kind of comprehensive genome coverage that leads to the discovery of novel variants."

The compatibility of the bundled technologies has been demonstrated in a published benchmark study, Low-pass sequencing increases the power of GWAS and decreases measurement error of polygenic risk scores compared to genotyping arrays [1]

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 6,200 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove has developed an end-to-end software platform for transforming genomic data into actionable insights. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective genomic data generation, analysis, and management solution. For more information visit: www.gencove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Betsy Yates
Complete Genomics
[email protected]

[1] Li JH, Mazur CA, Berisa T, Pickrell JK. Low-pass sequencing increases the power of GWAS and decreases measurement error of polygenic risk scores compared to genotyping arrays. Genome Res. 2021 Apr;31(4):529-537. doi: 10.1101/gr.266486.120. Epub 2021 Feb 3. PMID: 33536225; PMCID: PMC8015847.

SOURCE Complete Genomics

Also from this source

Complete Genomics opens $3.2 million manufacturing facility at its San Jose headquarters

Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, today announced plans for the opening of a $3.2 million manufacturing facility within its ...

Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* Named "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year" by 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, today announced it is the recipient of the 2023 "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.