Complete Genomics and Gencove Announce agreement at Plant and Animal Genome Conference (PAG 31) to offer a bundled solution for low-pass whole genome sequencing

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics , a life sciences company that provides novel, end-to-end DNA sequencing solutions, today announced a joint marketing agreement with Gencove, a pioneer of low-pass whole genome sequencing (lpWGS) imputation and analysis, to offer a bundled solution to deliver high-capacity and cost-effective whole genome information.

The partnership will combine Gencove's platform for data analytics and management with Complete Genomics' sequencing products and automation capabilities via high-throughput nucleic acid extraction, automated library preparation on its DNBSEQ-T7RS* and DNBSEQ-T20X2RS* sequencers.

"While low-pass whole genome sequencing has long been touted as an advanced method for everything from GWAS analysis to genotyping for molecular breeding, its potential hasn't been fully realized. We believe this bundled solution with Gencove will deliver the highly competitive cost in the industry for low-pass whole genome sequencing, replacing genotyping arrays with a more flexible and comprehensive approach that empowers researchers in molecular breeding, plant and animal research and population-based genetic research," said Dr. Radoje (Rade) Drmanac, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics.

"Through this partnership with Complete Genomics, we're enabling higher throughput results at a lower cost per sample, making more affordable sequencing accessible to more researchers," said Joseph Pickrell, Ph.D., co-founder, and CEO of Gencove. "It will provide the kind of comprehensive genome coverage that leads to the discovery of novel variants."

The compatibility of the bundled technologies has been demonstrated in a published benchmark study, Low-pass sequencing increases the power of GWAS and decreases measurement error of polygenic risk scores compared to genotyping arrays [1]

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 6,200 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com .

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Gencove

With additional opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove has developed an end-to-end software platform for transforming genomic data into actionable insights. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective genomic data generation, analysis, and management solution. For more information visit: www.gencove.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Betsy Yates

Complete Genomics

[email protected]

[1] Li JH, Mazur CA, Berisa T, Pickrell JK. Low-pass sequencing increases the power of GWAS and decreases measurement error of polygenic risk scores compared to genotyping arrays. Genome Res. 2021 Apr;31(4):529-537. doi: 10.1101/gr.266486.120. Epub 2021 Feb 3. PMID: 33536225; PMCID: PMC8015847.

SOURCE Complete Genomics