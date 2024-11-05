Complete Genomics Announces Spatial Omics Distributor Agreement, Debuts Spatial Xcellerator Grant Program at SITC 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting (Nov. 6-10, 2024), Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spatial Xcellerator grant program as the exclusive distributor of STOmics' Stereo-seq technology for spatial transcriptomics.

As the exclusive U.S. distributor of products from STOmics, Complete Genomics offers a differentiated solution for spatial multi-omics through an advanced spatiotemporal multi-omics platform, with unbiased, high resolution, species agnostic, large field of view multi-omics solutions.

Designed to support researchers in the United States, the Spatial Xcellerator Program provides access to advanced spatial transcriptomics technologies for studying gene expression at single cell resolution. Through this grant, researchers can utilize Complete Genomics' specialized solutions for large-chip and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples, particularly beneficial for discovery studies in oncology, neurosciences, and microbial research.

Through two targeted Xcellerator tracks—Cancer Research and Tissue Atlas Studies—the program focuses on U.S. researchers and offers not only free reagents and sequencing but also expert-led training and support throughout the entire workflow, from sample preparation to data analysis.

The grant program is part of the launch of the distribution agreement between Complete Genomics and STOmics, which specializes in solutions for spatial multi-omics through an advanced spatiotemporal multi-omics platform. Founded in 2020, STOmics offers technologies that combine spatial transcriptomics with ultra-high resolution to unlock new avenues in biomedical research. Their flagship technology, Stereo-seq, enables whole-transcriptome, single-cell spatial resolution across an expanded field of view, ideal for in-depth tissue analysis.

Application submission details and deadlines are available at completegenomics.com/spatialxcellerator.

"By bringing Stereo-seq and our DNBSEQ™ platforms together, we deliver a unique, unbiased spatial omics solution with nanoscale resolution," said Rob Tarbox, VP of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics. "Our grant program and advanced multi-omics solutions empower researchers with tools for meaningful discoveries in areas such as cancer research and neurodegenerative brain disorders."

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 9,400 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Complete Genomics