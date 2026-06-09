Complete Genomics Appoints Former U.S. Ambassador Edward T. McMullen Jr. to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics today announced the appointment of Edward T. McMullen Jr. to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the company's leadership in global business strategy, international relations and U.S. government affairs.

McMullen served as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein from 2017 to 2021 and has more than three decades of experience spanning diplomacy, public policy, foreign direct investment, international business and government relations. He currently serves as senior policy advisor at Adams and Reese LLP, where he advises clients on economic development, international investment and cross-border business matters. McMullen's appointment to the Complete Genomics Board of Directors is expected to become effective upon the closing of the pending acquisition of Complete Genomics by Swiss Rockets AG including satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

His appointment comes as Complete Genomics advances its next phase of growth following its planned acquisition by Swiss Rockets AG and expands its U.S. operational footprint, including manufacturing and customer support capabilities in the United States.

"Ed brings an exceptional combination of diplomatic, policy and international business expertise to Complete Genomics at an important moment in our company's evolution," said Vladimir Cmiljanovic, chairman-designate of Complete Genomics following the close of the Swiss Rockets transaction. "His experience navigating complex international relationships, fostering transatlantic investment and advising organizations operating at the intersection of business and government will be invaluable as we continue building Complete Genomics as a globally trusted genomics technology company."

McMullen's experience across government, international affairs and global business brings valuable perspective to Complete Genomics as the company continues to advance genomic innovation while expanding its presence in the United States and internationally.

"Ed's understanding of the intersection between science, technology, policy and economic development will help advance our mission to make high-performance genomic sequencing widely accessible and applicable across research, healthcare and commercial use cases around the world," said Radoje Drmanac, founder and chief scientific officer of Complete Genomics.

During his tenure as ambassador, McMullen was recognized for helping strengthen U.S.-Swiss economic and commercial relations, including advancing foreign direct investment between the two countries. He has remained active in transatlantic business and policy initiatives through advisory, investment and board leadership roles across the United States and Europe.

"Complete Genomics plays an important role in expanding innovation and competition in the global genomics market," said McMullen. "I look forward to working with the board and leadership team as the company continues investing in U.S. operations and strengthening the U.S. innovation economy, while supporting customers worldwide and advancing genomic technologies that can accelerate scientific discovery and precision healthcare."

McMullen's career has included advising Fortune 25 companies and organizations in sectors including biotechnology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, data analytics, energy and advanced technologies.

Complete Genomics is focused on delivering high-performance, cost-effective sequencing technologies and applications for research applications through its DNBSEQ sequencing portfolio and proprietary CoolMPS chemistry including the DNBSEQ-T7+, DNBSEQ-T1+ and DNBSEQ-G99RS* platforms.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a U.S.-based life sciences company providing end-to-end DNA sequencing platforms, reagents, and software solutions. Since its founding in 2005, the company has contributed to more than 10,900 scientific publications and continues to advance high-throughput, cost-effective genomics.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Complete Genomics