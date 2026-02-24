Complete Genomics Highlights DNBSEQ-T7+ at AGBT 2026, Expanding High-Throughput Sequencing Capability

SAN JOSE, Calif. and MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a U.S.-based, innovator in genomic sequencing platforms and solutions, today announced it is commencing shipments of DNBSEQ-T7+ high-throughput sequencing platform at the 2026 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference.

The launch reinforces the company's continued investment in scalable, cost-efficient sequencing solutions designed to meet the growing demands of population-scale genomics, large research consortia, and production sequencing environments. With high single-digit installations already in place, the DNBSEQ-T7+ is now officially available for immediate sale in the United States and Canada.

High-Throughput Performance with Streamlined Workflow Designed for Production-Scale Genomics

DNBSEQ-T7+ is optimized for applications including:

Large-scale whole genome sequencing (WGS) programs

Population genomics initiatives

Clinical research and translational genomics

High-volume production sequencing laboratories

With a streamlined workflow from library through analysis, DNBSEQ-T7+ delivers paired-end 150 base pair (PE150) reads within 24 hours. The system can generate 48 billion reads from four independent flow cells within 24 hours, supporting high-throughput research and production environments requiring scale and speed, capable of processing over 28,000 whole genomes per year.

The platform maintains high data quality performance, delivering Q40 per-base accuracy while enabling a competitive price per data point of $1 per gigabase (Gb) or $100 per genome, enabling cost-effective large-scale sequencing while modulating the number of samples required to achieve this price. The four independent flow cells enable flexible run configurations, supporting both large batch processing and operational redundancy in high-demand environments. The US list price of $800,000, is much more affordable than comparable high-throughput sequencers and offers over 7 times the daily output of comparably priced mid-throughput sequencers.

"The launch of DNBSEQ-T7+ reflects our focus on delivering both scale and precision to high-throughput sequencing customers," said Rob Tarbox, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics. "Researchers are increasingly balancing throughput, data quality, and operational efficiency. T7+ is designed to meet those needs in a single, integrated system."

Scientific Engagement and Sponsored Sessions at AGBT 2026

Visit completegenomics.com/events/agbt-general-meeting-2026 for a full list of presentations and sessions. Conference attendees can visit Complete Genomics at its AGBT exhibit space to learn more about the DNBSEQ-T7+ system, workflow integration, cost efficiency, and ongoing collaborative research programs.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a U.S.-based life sciences company providing end-to-end DNA sequencing platforms, reagents, and software for research applications. Since its founding in 2005, the company has been at the forefront of high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing innovation, supporting more than 10,900 scientific publications worldwide.

For more information, visit www.completegenomics.com.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Complete Genomics