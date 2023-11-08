Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* Named "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year" by 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards Program

News provided by

Complete Genomics

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Third Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, today announced it is the recipient of the 2023 "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year" award in the third annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

Complete Genomics' unveiling of its DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* in 2023 marked the first time in the industry that a high throughput sequencer reduced the price of genome sequencing to less than $100, or less than $1 per gigabyte.

"Our DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* is driving the development and expansion of the global genomics industry as we accelerate our understanding of the human genome and its medical applications. When we increased accessibility to genetic information through lower DNA sequencing costs to researchers, we fundamentally reshaped the industry dynamics," said Dr. Radoje (Rade) Drmanac, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics.

In addition to making sequencing more affordable, opening it up to new clinical applications, the DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* will also enable broader use of the technology on a larger number of samples, with deeper sequencing per sample which yields more informative results.

Complete Genomics is able to offer the DNBSEQ-T20x2x2RS* at a competitive price because it's powered by dip-immersion biochemistry, which significantly reduces sequencing reagent usage, resulting in comparative savings of more than 60%. Using two-color sequencing, DNBSEQ-T20x2RS* saves 50% of optical, computing, storage and broadband resources compared to four-color technology, which contributes to significant cost savings.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,350 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 6,200 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ sequencing platforms are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Complete Genomics

Also from this source

Complete Genomics and Basepair™ Announce Technology Integration Partnership

Complete Genomics and Basepair, Inc today announced a technology integration partnership to accelerate the analysis and interpretation of genomic...

Complete Genomics demonstrates technical and commercial momentum in the sequencing market through new customers, partnerships and collaborations less than one year after launching in the U.S.

Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, announced today at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, Nov....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.