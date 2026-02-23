Complete Genomics Enters Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Swiss Rockets AG

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a U.S.-based innovator in genomic sequencing technology, today confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by MGI shareholders, under which it will be acquired by Swiss Rockets AG, a Switzerland-based life sciences group. The transaction will enable the scaling of the Complete Genomics innovation pipeline and diversification of manufacturing capacity.

"Swiss Rockets recognized Complete Genomics' strong position in developing and delivering cost-effective, flexible sequencing solutions and saw an opportunity to accelerate innovation and expand market reach," said Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Founder, CEO and Chairperson of Swiss Rockets AG. "We are excited to support the team as they expand their technology portfolio, strengthen supply chain resilience, and accelerate their impact on genomics research worldwide."

Upon closing, Swiss Rockets will own 100% of Complete Genomics and will have sole control of the company. Complete Genomics will continue to operate as a U.S.-based company, with its management team retaining responsibility for day-to-day operations, product strategy, software development, and customer relationships. Upon closing, the company will be led by Cmiljanovic as CEO with the management team announced at a later date.

"This transaction positions Complete Genomics for its next phase of growth," said Dr. Rade Drmanac, Founder of Complete Genomics. "Swiss Rockets shares our long-term vision for sequencing innovation and supports our strategy to expand product adoption, strengthen operational independence, and progressively diversify our manufacturing and supply chain footprint."

Deal Rationale

Swiss Rockets is an innovator in targeted cancer therapies and next-generation vaccines. Complete Genomics, with its long history in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and novel chemistries and technology, complements and enables the long-term vision of Swiss Rockets by expanding access to precision medicine and wellness broadly while synergistically enabling the development of novel therapies and diagnostics.

What This Means for Customers

Customers can expect continuity across products, services, software, data handling practices, and support. Existing customer agreements will remain unchanged.

All software on Complete Genomics sequencers will continue to be managed and maintained by its U.S.-based software development team.

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a U.S.-based life sciences company providing end-to-end DNA sequencing platforms, reagents, and software for research applications. Since its founding in 2005, the company has been at the forefront of high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing innovation, supporting more than 10,900 scientific publications worldwide.

For more information, visit www.completegenomics.com.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Swiss Rockets AG

Swiss Rockets AG is an incubator and accelerator supporting the growth of biotech and precision healthcare companies with a focus on oncology. Its portfolio includes radioligand therapies, small molecules, and live-attenuated virus vaccines across preclinical and clinical stages.

