Complete Genomics Highlights Innovation with Expanded Multi-Omics and Spatial Transcriptomics Applications at ASHG 2024

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting (Nov. 5-9, 2024), Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, will highlight an expanded application menu and broader market adoption of its flagship sequencer DNBSEQ-T7 ™ and a series of product launches and new innovations.

Over the last year, Complete Genomics' flagship sequencer, DNBSEQ-T7 has gained more adoption in the market for its flexibility, catering to the industry trend of sequencing more modalities (multi-omics from DNA/RNA to protein), at a lower cost and higher resolution (from bulk to single cell and spatial omics), through an expanded menu of applications to enable human genetics research using DNBSEQ CompleteWGS, spatial transcriptomics, proteomics, and single cell sequencing.

"Aligning with the industry's demand to rapidly provide more data at a lower cost point, in 2024, our flagship high throughput sequencer, DNBSEQ-T7, gained good traction in the high throughput sequencing market," said Rob Tarbox, VP of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics.

At Booth #745, ASHG attendees can learn about whole genome sequencing (WGS) and spatial solutions, product highlights, new technology innovations, sequencing product demos, a menu of sequencing applications. To learn more and add the full program of speakers to your calendar, visit completegenomics.com/ASHG2024.

Complete Genomics will highlight the following product innovations:

DNBSEQ-G400RS FluoXpert : This new multifunctional sequencer merges high-throughput sequencing with multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF), enabling in vivo spatial protein detection and seamless multi-omics analysis for both DNA/RNA and protein data within one system.

: This new multifunctional sequencer merges high-throughput sequencing with multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF), enabling in vivo spatial protein detection and seamless multi-omics analysis for both DNA/RNA and protein data within one system. DNBSEQ-G800: A versatile benchtop sequencer designed for exceptional accuracy and extended read lengths enabling Q40 accuracy and single-end reads of 600 bp and beyond, it delivers the longest single read among short-read sequencers, powered by CoolMPS technology for improved variant calling for a range of demanding applications.

A versatile benchtop sequencer designed for exceptional accuracy and extended read lengths enabling Q40 accuracy and single-end reads of 600 bp and beyond, it delivers the longest single read among short-read sequencers, powered by CoolMPS technology for improved variant calling for a range of demanding applications. DNBelab-D4 Digital Sample Preparation System : A portable, fully automated system for preparing libraries from DNA or RNA samples to DNA Nanoballs (DNBs) in about 2.5-3.5 hours. This enclosed system minimizes contamination and accelerates turnaround, making it ideal for metagenomics, targeted sequencing, whole genome sequencing and converting third-party libraries for DNBSEQ compatibility.

: A portable, fully automated system for preparing libraries from DNA or RNA samples to DNA Nanoballs (DNBs) in about 2.5-3.5 hours. This enclosed system minimizes contamination and accelerates turnaround, making it ideal for metagenomics, targeted sequencing, whole genome sequencing and converting third-party libraries for DNBSEQ compatibility. DNBSEQ-G99 – Delivering Q40 data quality for a broad swath of sequencing applications, with two independent flow cells for up to 48 Gb in less than 12 hours for PE150 (from loading to FASTQ), or 96 Gb in 30 hours for PE300.

– Delivering Q40 data quality for a broad swath of sequencing applications, with two independent flow cells for up to 48 Gb in less than 12 hours for PE150 (from loading to FASTQ), or 96 Gb in 30 hours for PE300. Spatial transcriptomics - New agreement to be the exclusive distributor of STOmics products in the U.S. STOmics, which specializes in solutions for spatial multi-omics through an advanced spatiotemporal multi-omics platform, is differentiated with unbiased, high resolution, species agnostic, large field of view multi-omics solutions. Researchers interested in incorporating spatial transcriptomics into their research can apply to two targeted tracks of the Complete Genomics Spatial Xcellerator grant program.

- New agreement to be the exclusive distributor of STOmics products in the U.S. STOmics, which specializes in solutions for spatial multi-omics through an advanced spatiotemporal multi-omics platform, is differentiated with unbiased, high resolution, species agnostic, large field of view multi-omics solutions. Researchers interested in incorporating spatial transcriptomics into their research can apply to two targeted tracks of the Complete Genomics Spatial Xcellerator grant program. CompleteWGS – A comprehensive workflow solution that provides increased genomic coverage, improved sequencing of challenging genes, and haplotype phasing. The solution enables labs to routinely sequence genomes yielding high quality, comprehensive data in a cost-effective and scalable manner. The approach is powered by the proven accuracy of DNBSEQ sequencing technology.

Here are the highlighted expert talks that Complete Genomics will host at ASHG 2024:

CoLab: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m., CoLab Theater 3

Speaker: Joe Yeong, MD, Ph.D., FRCPath (UK), Group Leader, IMCB, A*STAR, Division of Pathology, Singapore General Hospital

Topic: Unlocking True Spatial Multi-Omics (DNA-RNA-Protein) with GoSpatial, Stereo-seq, and FluoXpert: When 1 + 1 > 2

Industry Workshop: Thursday, Nov. 7, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Room 105, Denver Convention Center

Michael Snyder , Ph.D. – Director, Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine, Stanford University Topic: Cutting Edge Omics Discovery by DNBSEQ™ Technology

– Director, Center for Genomics and Personalized Medicine, Gang Wu, Ph.D. – Director, Center for Applied Bioinformatics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Topic: Using Linked-read Sequencing to Dissect Complex Rearrangements in Extrachromosomal DNA

– Director, Center for Applied Bioinformatics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Sky Lee , Ph.D. – Associate Director, Genomics Shared Resource, University of Colorado Anschutz Topic: $350 Human WGS from Sample to Result with DNBSEQ-T7 Platform

Associate Director, Genomics Shared Resource, Anschutz

Exploring Spatial Omics: Dinner & Workshop, Thursday, Nov. 7, 7:00 – 9:30 p.m., Capitol Five, Hyatt Regency

Speakers:

Yongfu Wang, Ph.D., Sr. Manager, Field & Sales Support for STOmics

Complete Genomics

Topic: Mapping the Future Omics: Stereo-seq for Single-cell Spatial Whole Transcriptome Profiling for Diverse Biological Applications

Hui Shen, Ph.D. Professor, Associate Director, Tulane Center for Biomedical Informatics and Genomics, Deming Department of Medicine, School of Medicine, Tulane University

Topic: Spatial Transcriptomic Analysis of Alzheimer's Disease Using Stereo-seq

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput, cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 9,400 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

SOURCE Complete Genomics