Complete new cloud-to-device solution gives proven way to implement secure over-the-air firmware updates in IoT devices

By providing a proven way to implement secure firmware updates on a secure and certified hardware and software, the Winbond/Nuvoton/Qinglianyun solution reduces the time it takes to develop new IoT devices, and helps OEMs to get to market faster with products for smart city, smart home, metering, industrial control, and other security-conscious applications.

The reference design is based on the Nuvoton M2351SF IoT Security MCU, a multi-chip module consisting of the M2351 IoT Security microcontroller and Winbond's W77Q TrustME® secure Flash memory IC. The M2351 microcontroller is based on the Arm Cortex®-M23 secure processor core with TrustZone technology. The module's W77Q secure Flash device is connected to the M2351 via an encrypted serial peripheral interface which resists sniffer attacks on data transferred between the two chips.

To provide a trusted execution environment (TEE) for secure OTA firmware updating operations and communications with the cloud, the M2351 runs Qinglianyun's TinyTEE secure software stack in TrustZone-protected hardware. Using the 32Mbit secure storage provided by the W77Q, the reference design provides for:

Storage of secure and non-secure firmware and data

Authenticated access control to ensure the integrity of firmware and data

Rollback protection

The TinyTEE software on the M2351 connects to Qinglianyun's secure cloud service, which provides a full suite of IoT device management capabilities, such as device authentication, secure storage, encryption engine, and true random number generator, comply with Global Platform TEE standard interface.

This system thus provides a secure chain of trust for the provision of OTA firmware updates from the cloud all the way to the W77Q Secure Flash memory, with no vulnerability to remote attack or exposure of private data.

The solution provides a comprehensive set of security essentials. The W77Q helps ensure robust, end-to-end security in IoT devices by enabling:

Secure storage

Secure boot and root-of-trust

Authenticated and encrypted data transfer between the Flash device and the host

Secure Execute-in-Place (XiP) of boot and application code

System resilience, supporting the key security functions of protection, detection and recovery

The M2351 microcontroller also offers multiple security capabilities including:

Secure bootloader

Hardware cryptographic accelerators

Execute-only memory

Tamper detection pins

For more information about the Winbond/Nuvoton/Qinglianyun solution for secure OTA firmware updating, contact your local Winbond sales office or authorized distributor.

About Nuvoton

Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Nuvoton) was founded to bring innovative semiconductor solutions to the market. Nuvoton was spun-off as a Winbond Electronics affiliate in July 2008 and went public in September 2010 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). Nuvoton focuses on the developments of microcontroller, microprocessor, smart home and cloud security IC and has strong market share in Industrial, Consumer and Computer markets. Nuvoton owns a wafer fab, featuring customized processes for analog and power products. Besides in-house IC products, the wafer fab also provides part of its capacity for foundry services. Nuvoton provides products with a high performance/cost ratio for its customers by leveraging flexible technology, advanced design capability, and integration of digital and analog technologies. Nuvoton values long term relationships with its partners and customers and is dedicated to continuous innovation of its products, processes, and services. Nuvoton has established subsidiaries in the USA, China, Israel, India, Singapore, Korea and Japan to strengthen regional customer support and global management. For more information, please visit http://www.nuvoton.com

*Note: Nuvoton and NuMicro are registered trademarks of Nuvoton Technology Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Qinglianyun

Qinglianyun Technologies is a leading vendor of IoT security solutions, specializing in network security, cloud computing and hardware security with a wide range of products including: IoT Security Private Cloud, IoT Cloud Access Security Gateway, IoT Terminal Security Management System and many others.

Qinglianyun takes customers' business needs and user experience seriously, placing them at the heart of our corporate strategy. Established in 2016, headquarter is located in Beijing, China.

Qinglianyun provides IoT security solutions, to deliver customer's IoT products with more security. The company's mission is to be the leading global vendor of IoT infrastructure solutions.

Qinglianyun provides products for:

Smart door lock

Smart water meter

Smart meter

Industry DTU

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM, Code Storage Flash, and TrustME® Secure Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China, Hong Kong, and Germany. Based on Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.

