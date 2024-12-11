TAICHUNG, Taiwan, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today unveils the TrustME® W77T Secure Flash family, specifically designed for the automotive industry. This ISO26262 ASIL-D Ready, ISO21434 Certified, UNECE WP.29 and TISAX compliant Secure Flash is tailored to meet the demands of emerging automotive applications, such as software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and E/E systems, providing advanced protection for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Winbond Introduces the New Automotive-qualified W77T Secure Flash Memory

Operating at a 200MHz Double Transfer Rate (DTR) on the industry-standard Octal/xSPI interface, the W77T delivers a read bandwidth of up to 400MB/s, making it ideal for automotive System-on-Chip (SoC) designs that require fast boot times and high-performance processing capabilities. Available in a range of densities from 64Mb to 1Gb, the W77T is offered in TFBGA (Octal SPI), SOIC (Quad SPI) and WSON (Quad SPI) packages. It also features extended Replay Protected Monotonic Counters (RPMC) with 8 counters for PC based implementation. Other advanced capabilities include JEDEC SPI CRC, JEDEC xSPI compatible interface, ECC, and is manufactured in our security certified fabrication facility to ensure a secure supply chain.

As part of Winbond's TrustME® Secure Flash family, the W77T offers robust security features, including Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) capabilities for the security engine, NIST 800-193 compliant firmware resiliency, LMS-OTS (NIST-800-208) based remote attestation for secure supply chain, Common Criteria, ISO21434, FIPS 140-3 certification and ISO26262 Functional Safety requirements, ensuring vehicle safety, performance, and integrity.

Winbond's W77T Secure Flash is backward compatible with the popular W25Q NOR Flash and W77Q Secure Flash family and comes equipped with an arsenal of features designed to ensure Automotive security:

Code and Data Protection : robust protection for both code and data, making it exceedingly difficult for hackers to tamper. Root of Trust implementation follows the TCG DICE attestation mechanism.

: robust protection for both code and data, making it exceedingly difficult for hackers to tamper. Root of Trust implementation follows the TCG DICE attestation mechanism. Authentication : Winbond Secure Flash devices employ stringent authentication protocols, ensuring that only authorized actors and software layers gain access.

: Winbond Secure Flash devices employ stringent authentication protocols, ensuring that only authorized actors and software layers gain access. Secure Software Updates with Rollback Protection : the devices facilitate remote secure software updates while safeguarding against rollback attacks, ensuring that only legitimate updates are executed. To maintain the highest level of security and integrity during software updates, W77T employs Leighton-Micali Signature (LMS) algorithms, as recommended by NIST Special Publication 800-208. This method guarantees the authenticity and integrity of the updating software, thereby providing an additional layer of security.

: the devices facilitate remote secure software updates while safeguarding against rollback attacks, ensuring that only legitimate updates are executed. To maintain the highest level of security and integrity during software updates, W77T employs Leighton-Micali Signature (LMS) algorithms, as recommended by NIST Special Publication 800-208. This method guarantees the authenticity and integrity of the updating software, thereby providing an additional layer of security. Platform Resiliency : follows NIST 800-193 recommendations, unauthorized code changes are automatically detected, enabling the system to recover to a secure state and disturbing potential cyber threats.

: follows NIST 800-193 recommendations, unauthorized code changes are automatically detected, enabling the system to recover to a secure state and disturbing potential cyber threats. Secure Supply Chain: Secure Flash ensures the integrity and authenticity of flash content throughout the entire supply chain. The W77T implements remote attestation based on LMS-OTS (NIST 800-208). This advanced approach effectively prevents content tampering and misconfiguration during platform assembly, transportation, and configuration, safeguarding against cyber adversaries.

"We are excited to launch our most advanced Secure Flash product family- W77T Secure Flash," says Winbond, emphasizing our commitment to providing safety and security in automotive flash components. "As E/E architectures evolve to support software-defined vehicle designs, security, and high reliability are top priorities for designers and vehicle manufacturers. The market will demand a high-performing, feature-rich, yet highly secure vehicle. The W77T is an effective solution for meeting these challenges and driving innovation in the automotive industry."

The 256Mb, 512Mb and 1Gb samples are available now, with 64Mb, 128Mb devices available shortly. For more information on Winbond's Secure Flash products and solutions, please visit the website https://www.winbond.com/hq/product/trustme/

About Winbond

Winbond Electronics Corporation is one of the few companies worldwide with proprietary products and technology in both memory and logic integrated circuits. The Company provides customer-driven solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and promoting brand name products globally. Winbond's product portfolio, consisting of Code Storage Flash, TrustME® Secure Flash, Customized Memory Solution (CMS), is widely used by tier 1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond is headquartered in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), and it has subsidiaries in the USA, China, Japan, Germany, India, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel. With its 12-inch fabs located in CTSP and South Taiwan Science Park (STSP)'s Kaohsiung Science Park, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality integrated circuit products and services.

Winbond is a registered trademark of Winbond Electronics Corporation. All other trademarks and copyrights mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Spokesperson

Chih-Chung Chou

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +886-3-567-8168/+886-987-365-682

