Complete Teardown of Intel's RealSense D435 - An Intelligent USB-C Powered 3D Active Infra-Red Global Shutter Stereo Depth Camera

The "Intel RealSense D435 3D Active IR Stereo Depth Camera Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Integrated in a compact aluminum case, the Intel RealSense D435 is an intelligent USB-C powered 3D active infra-red global shutter stereo depth camera. It combines a conventional red/green/blue (RGB) color sensor, a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) projector and left- and right-side imagers for stereo vision.

The 3D camera has a minimum depth of 0.2m and can scan environments up to 10m wide with a resolution depth of up to 1280720 at 90 frames per second (fps). The system uses a 28nm Intel D4 vision processor for processing complex depth data in real time and a Realtek color image processor.

The infrared laser projector is tiny, measuring only 2.7mm x 1.8mm, uses VCSEL technology and can record 60fps. Omnivision supplies the three image sensors; a CMOS 1080p RGB sensor and twin 1-megapixel sensors for the left and right side imagers.

The components and sensors are contained in ball grid array (BGA) and wafer level packaging, all mounted on two single-sided boards whose total surface area is less than 20cm.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the RealSense D435, the report provides high definition pictures of the vision processor, VCSEL IR projector and image sensor dies as well as the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the depth module.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Intel Company Profile, Camera Main Features and Main Chipset

2. Physical Analysis

  • Camera Teardown
  • Electronic Boards
    • Overview
    • High definition photos
    • Components markings and identification
  • Die Pictures
  • Sensors Board Cross Section
  • Lens Modules Cross Section

3. Cost Analysis

  • Accessing the BOM
  • PCBs Cross Sections and Cost Analysis
  • Omnivision OV9282 CIS Die Pictures and Cost Estimation
  • VCSEL Die Pictures, Cross Section and Cost Estimation
  • Estimation of the cost of the Lens Module
  • BOM Cost - MCU Board
  • BOM Cost - Sensors Board
  • BOM Cost - Housing
  • Material Cost Breakdown
  • Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost
  • MCU Board Manufacturing Flow and Added Value Cost
  • Sensors Board Manufacturing Flow and Added Value Cost
  • Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
  • Added-Value Cost Breakdown
  • Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimation of the Selling Price - Intel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jn423z/complete_teardown?w=5

