Complete Teardown of Intel's RealSense D435 - An Intelligent USB-C Powered 3D Active Infra-Red Global Shutter Stereo Depth Camera

The "Intel RealSense D435 3D Active IR Stereo Depth Camera Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Integrated in a compact aluminum case, the Intel RealSense D435 is an intelligent USB-C powered 3D active infra-red global shutter stereo depth camera. It combines a conventional red/green/blue (RGB) color sensor, a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) projector and left- and right-side imagers for stereo vision.
The 3D camera has a minimum depth of 0.2m and can scan environments up to 10m wide with a resolution depth of up to 1280720 at 90 frames per second (fps). The system uses a 28nm Intel D4 vision processor for processing complex depth data in real time and a Realtek color image processor.
The infrared laser projector is tiny, measuring only 2.7mm x 1.8mm, uses VCSEL technology and can record 60fps. Omnivision supplies the three image sensors; a CMOS 1080p RGB sensor and twin 1-megapixel sensors for the left and right side imagers.
The components and sensors are contained in ball grid array (BGA) and wafer level packaging, all mounted on two single-sided boards whose total surface area is less than 20cm.
Based on a complete teardown analysis of the RealSense D435, the report provides high definition pictures of the vision processor, VCSEL IR projector and image sensor dies as well as the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the depth module.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Intel Company Profile, Camera Main Features and Main Chipset
2. Physical Analysis
- Camera Teardown
- Electronic Boards
- Overview
- High definition photos
- Components markings and identification
- Die Pictures
- Sensors Board Cross Section
- Lens Modules Cross Section
3. Cost Analysis
- Accessing the BOM
- PCBs Cross Sections and Cost Analysis
- Omnivision OV9282 CIS Die Pictures and Cost Estimation
- VCSEL Die Pictures, Cross Section and Cost Estimation
- Estimation of the cost of the Lens Module
- BOM Cost - MCU Board
- BOM Cost - Sensors Board
- BOM Cost - Housing
- Material Cost Breakdown
- Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost
- MCU Board Manufacturing Flow and Added Value Cost
- Sensors Board Manufacturing Flow and Added Value Cost
- Details of the System Assembly AV Cost
- Added-Value Cost Breakdown
- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
4. Estimation of the Selling Price - Intel
