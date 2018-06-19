Complete Teardown of Intel's RealSense D435 - An Intelligent USB-C Powered 3D Active Infra-Red Global Shutter Stereo Depth Camera

Integrated in a compact aluminum case, the Intel RealSense D435 is an intelligent USB-C powered 3D active infra-red global shutter stereo depth camera. It combines a conventional red/green/blue (RGB) color sensor, a vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) projector and left- and right-side imagers for stereo vision.

The 3D camera has a minimum depth of 0.2m and can scan environments up to 10m wide with a resolution depth of up to 1280720 at 90 frames per second (fps). The system uses a 28nm Intel D4 vision processor for processing complex depth data in real time and a Realtek color image processor.

The infrared laser projector is tiny, measuring only 2.7mm x 1.8mm, uses VCSEL technology and can record 60fps. Omnivision supplies the three image sensors; a CMOS 1080p RGB sensor and twin 1-megapixel sensors for the left and right side imagers.

The components and sensors are contained in ball grid array (BGA) and wafer level packaging, all mounted on two single-sided boards whose total surface area is less than 20cm.



Based on a complete teardown analysis of the RealSense D435, the report provides high definition pictures of the vision processor, VCSEL IR projector and image sensor dies as well as the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the depth module.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Intel Company Profile, Camera Main Features and Main Chipset



2. Physical Analysis

Camera Teardown

Electronic Boards

Overview



High definition photos



Components markings and identification

Die Pictures

Sensors Board Cross Section

Lens Modules Cross Section

3. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

PCBs Cross Sections and Cost Analysis

Omnivision OV9282 CIS Die Pictures and Cost Estimation

VCSEL Die Pictures, Cross Section and Cost Estimation

Estimation of the cost of the Lens Module

BOM Cost - MCU Board

BOM Cost - Sensors Board

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

MCU Board Manufacturing Flow and Added Value Cost

Sensors Board Manufacturing Flow and Added Value Cost

Details of the System Assembly AV Cost

Added-Value Cost Breakdown

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

4. Estimation of the Selling Price - Intel

