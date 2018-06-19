Complete Teardown Report of ams's Color Sensor for the Apple iPhone 8 with a Comparison with the ams TCS3400, and a Summary of ams' ALS Evolution in the iPhone

This report includes a full analysis of the package and sensor die, a cost analysis and price estimate for the device, a comparison with the ams TCS3400, and a summary of ams' ALS evolution in the iPhone.

ams AG is a long-time supplier for Apple's iPhone and has the biggest share of the ambient light sensor (ALS) market.

By introducing the RGBC sensor into high-end smartphones, ams has placed a key milestone leading to the next-generation, true-color sensor inside the iPhone X.

ams' iPhone 8 color sensor is located at the phone's front, sharing the flex PCB with the proximity sensor and the front camera module. The sensor is integrated in a 6-pin LGA package with dimensions 2.85 mm x 2.61 mm x 0.53 mm.

For the iPhone 8, Apple chose to continue its partnership with ams, but with a next-generation ALS that allows for detecting a wider range of wavelengths (color and infrared). The uniqueness of this color sensor lies in the organic material used for certain filters, which involves a more complex process.

The die design has also changed, with around 4x more photodiodes than the ALS in the iPhone 6S or 7, and there's a circular arrangement for the sensing part which improves sensing ability. The central filter region is for the infrared sensor, and the color sensors are positioned around it. They are composed of organic color filters and interferometric filters.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview / Introduction



2. Company Profile - ams



3. Apple iPhone 8 - Teardown



4. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis Methodology

Package

Sensor Die

Physical Data Summary

5. Manufacturing Process Flow

Sensor - Die Process

Sensor - Wafer Fabrication Unit

Sensor - Filter Process Flow

Sensor - Filter Wafer Fabrication Unit

Packaging Process Flow

Final Assembly Unit

6. Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis

Yield Hypotheses

Sensor Die Cost

Component

7. Estimated Price Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3brmvr/complete_teardown?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complete-teardown-report-of-amss-color-sensor-for-the-apple-iphone-8-with-a-comparison-with-the-ams-tcs3400-and-a-summary-of-ams-als-evolution-in-the-iphone-300668492.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

