Complete Teardown Report of Huawei's P20 Pro: Teardown Photos, Package Identification and Descriptions and Breakdown by Supplier, Package & Footprint

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Huawei P20 Pro Teardown and Identification of Key Components Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Discover Huawei's key devices, advanced packaging technical choices and main suppliers.
Through a teardown of the Huawei P20 Pro, this report details more than 100 integrated circuit (IC) devices used in the cellphone's main boards.
It will help you to identify the manufacturer and packaging, including its size, type and pitch, and function of the P20 Pro's main ICs. A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the printed circuit boards (PCBs).
The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identification and descriptions and is supplied with an Excel file summarizing the P20 Pro chipset and breaking it down by supplier, package or footprint.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Physical Analysis
- Views and dimensions of the P20 Pro
- P20 teardown
- Electronic board high definition photos
- Main components markings, packaging type, dimensions, pitch, pin count and identification
- PCB surface, cross section and minimum line width
- IC package breakdown
- IC manufacturer design wins
- IC package footprint
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nb49sh/complete_teardown?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complete-teardown-report-of-huaweis-p20-pro-teardown-photos-package-identification-and-descriptions-and-breakdown-by-supplier-package--footprint-300668426.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article