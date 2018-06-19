Complete Teardown Report of Huawei's P20 Pro: Teardown Photos, Package Identification and Descriptions and Breakdown by Supplier, Package & Footprint

Discover Huawei's key devices, advanced packaging technical choices and main suppliers.

Through a teardown of the Huawei P20 Pro, this report details more than 100 integrated circuit (IC) devices used in the cellphone's main boards.

It will help you to identify the manufacturer and packaging, including its size, type and pitch, and function of the P20 Pro's main ICs. A physical analysis of the main substrates highlights internal structures and technologies used for the printed circuit boards (PCBs).

The report includes teardown photos, detailed package identification and descriptions and is supplied with an Excel file summarizing the P20 Pro chipset and breaking it down by supplier, package or footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Physical Analysis

Views and dimensions of the P20 Pro

P20 teardown

Electronic board high definition photos

Main components markings, packaging type, dimensions, pitch, pin count and identification

PCB surface, cross section and minimum line width

IC package breakdown

IC manufacturer design wins

IC package footprint

