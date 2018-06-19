Complete Teardown Report of UnitedSiC UJN1205K 1200V SiC JFET 2018 with a Comparison of JFETs from UnitedSiC and SemiSouth

This report presents a deep technology analysis of the UJN1205K device, assembled in a TO247 package. Also included is a production cost analysis, and comparisons with its JFET counterpart from SemiSouth. This comparison highlights the differences in the design technology choices and the electrical/geometrical parameters.

Silicon carbide-based device penetration is expanding in industrial applications. JFET is one of them. UnitedSiC offers two types of medium-voltage (1200V) SiC JFETs, with the UJN1205K achieving the highest current (38A).

This JFET is marketed as the ideal solution for circuit protection because of its ability to handle peak temperatures and limit current by a rapid decrease due to self-heating. The device also offers a low on-resistance of 45m?, but a very high current density of 4.08 A/mm2 at 25C, thanks in large part to its trench structure with special openings for contacts.

UnitedSiC employs in its JFET structure a unique angled implantation process to improve threshold voltage control, and a silicide for both gate and source contact to boost contact resistance.

Owing to its design, the device's cost is very competitive regarding its special steps.

Also, the packaging is optimized for cost-savings.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

SiC Power Device Market

2. Company Profile

UnitedSiC

Portfolio

Supply Chain

3. Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis - Summary

Package Analysis

Package opening



Package cross-section

JFET Die

JFET die view and dimensions



JFET delayering and main blocs



JFET die process



JFET die cross-section



JFET die process characteristics

4. Manufacturing Process

JFET Die Front-End Process

JFET Fabrication Unit

Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit

5. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yields Explanation and Hypotheses

JFET Die

JFET die front-end cost



JFET die probe test, thinning and dicing



JFET die wafer cost



JFET die cost

Complete Device

Assembled components cost



Assembly summary



Component cost

6. Sales Price



7. Comparison of JFETs from UnitedSiC and SemiSouth



8. Company Services

