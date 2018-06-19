Complete Teardown Report of UnitedSiC UJN1205K 1200V SiC JFET 2018 with a Comparison of JFETs from UnitedSiC and SemiSouth

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UnitedSiC UJN1205K 1200V SiC JFET Complete Teardown Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a deep technology analysis of the UJN1205K device, assembled in a TO247 package. Also included is a production cost analysis, and comparisons with its JFET counterpart from SemiSouth. This comparison highlights the differences in the design technology choices and the electrical/geometrical parameters.
Silicon carbide-based device penetration is expanding in industrial applications. JFET is one of them. UnitedSiC offers two types of medium-voltage (1200V) SiC JFETs, with the UJN1205K achieving the highest current (38A).
This JFET is marketed as the ideal solution for circuit protection because of its ability to handle peak temperatures and limit current by a rapid decrease due to self-heating. The device also offers a low on-resistance of 45m?, but a very high current density of 4.08 A/mm2 at 25C, thanks in large part to its trench structure with special openings for contacts.
UnitedSiC employs in its JFET structure a unique angled implantation process to improve threshold voltage control, and a silicide for both gate and source contact to boost contact resistance.
Owing to its design, the device's cost is very competitive regarding its special steps.
Also, the packaging is optimized for cost-savings.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Reverse Costing Methodology
- Glossary
- SiC Power Device Market
2. Company Profile
- UnitedSiC
- Portfolio
- Supply Chain
3. Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis - Summary
- Package Analysis
- Package opening
- Package cross-section
- JFET Die
- JFET die view and dimensions
- JFET delayering and main blocs
- JFET die process
- JFET die cross-section
- JFET die process characteristics
4. Manufacturing Process
- JFET Die Front-End Process
- JFET Fabrication Unit
- Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit
5. Cost Analysis
- Summary of the Cost Analysis
- Yields Explanation and Hypotheses
- JFET Die
- JFET die front-end cost
- JFET die probe test, thinning and dicing
- JFET die wafer cost
- JFET die cost
- Complete Device
- Assembled components cost
- Assembly summary
- Component cost
6. Sales Price
7. Comparison of JFETs from UnitedSiC and SemiSouth
8. Company Services
