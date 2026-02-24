CompleteSMS Unveils new Outlook Add-In on Microsoft 365 That Enables SMS Management from Customers' Email Inbox

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompleteSMS, a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider, is proud to announce a new add-in for Outlook on Microsoft 365 and Outlook.com. The new add-in allows customers to easily and efficiently send, receive and reply to text messages from their email inbox. The CompleteSMS for Outlook add-in is a web-based add-in as opposed to the old component object model (COM) add-ins which are no longer supported on Microsoft 365 products.

"Many of our customers like the idea of receiving and sending messages without leaving the place they are spending most of their time—their inbox," said Tom Sheahan, CompleteSMS CEO and co-founder. "The new CompleteSMS add-in for Outlook on Microsoft 365 fits the existing framework and can be used quickly and easily to get more immediate results with SMS. Users will have record of sent messages within their sent folder, and they'll see replies in their Outlook inbox. No developer is needed for installation, and the add-in is compatible with your phone's Outlook app. The end result is simpler SMS communication that makes our customers' jobs easier."

The add-in will enable users to use existing Outlook contacts and lists, schedule messages, create and store message templates, create and store multiple signatures and more.

The CompleteSMS for Outlook add-in can be found in the Microsoft Marketplace. Existing CompleteSMS customers can install and start using it immediately if their CompleteSMS account logs in with an Outlook-based email address. New customers or trial customers can also install and test it out with no software fee, just like all other CompleteSMS software options. Though the add-in is free to install it will require a CompleteSMS trial account or paid account to send messages.

News of the Outlook add-in comes soon after CompleteSMS announced a new add-on for Gmail™ and just months after CompleteSMS was launched by Red Oxygen. CompleteSMS is a next generation texting platform for businesses sending messages at any scale. The CompleteSMS web portal enables two-way business texting, both individually or in bulk by the thousands while also being the administrator hub for account management, to easily view reports, manage users, store contacts and utilize distribution lists.

To learn more about CompleteSMS, visit https://completesms.com/

About CompleteSMS

Founded in 2001 as Red Oxygen, CompleteSMS is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider. The company enables businesses to send appointment and payment reminders, security codes, emergency alerts and staffing updates easily online, through email or from a spreadsheet. Headquartered in Long Beach and with offices in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, CompleteSMS has worked with some of the world's top brands, including: Philips, Orkin, Skechers, Southern Methodist University, Siemens, Yamaha and more. The company has been trusted to send hundreds of millions of messages to people in over 50 countries. To learn more about CompleteSMS, visit https://completesms.com/ or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

