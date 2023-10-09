Compliance Process Automation for Payment Disputes at Jack Henry Connect 2023

News provided by

FINBOA

09 Oct, 2023, 07:08 ET

FINBOA's SaaS Solution Demonstrated in Tech Hall Booth #203

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, will demonstrate their Payment Disputes software as Tech Hall exhibitors onsite at the Jack Henry Connect 2023 event in Indianapolis, Indiana from October 16-19, 2023.

The rapid rise in the volume of electronic payment disputes has contributed to an increase in related claims, a backlog of disputes awaiting processing or resolution, and missed regulatory deadlines at many financial institutions. Automating and digitizing payment dispute processes with the FINBOA Payment Dispute solution offers a streamlined and simplified dispute resolution process that seamlessly integrates with Jack Henry core systems. FINBOA is a Jack Henry Vendor Integration Partner (VIP) member.

Jack Henry and FINBOA have an established integration relationship, in which Jack Henry clients can utilize a single sign-on within the NetTeller and Banno Digital Platforms to complete a fraud EFT dispute using FINBOA's Payment Dispute Solution. The integration of FINBOA's Payment Dispute solution allows account holders to self-serve and efficiently complete a dispute that otherwise would have required an in-person branch visit or outreach to the call center.

More than 175 banks and credit unions nationwide trust FINBOA to provide intelligent process automation solutions to digitize and automate compliance workflows.  Financial institutions who use FINBOA Payment Disputes software reported reducing claim-related losses an average of 25%, intake processing time by 90% and virtually eliminating rekeying, all with an average implementation timeline of less than 90 days.

Jack Henry Connect 2023 attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #203 to meet the FINBOA team and view a demo of the Payment Disputes solution.  Those not attending the Jack Henry Connect 2023 event are invited to register to join the October 26th FINBOA Solution Spotlight webinar on Payment Disputes, or contact us to request a personalized demo.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebook and Twitter

SOURCE FINBOA

