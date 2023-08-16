Compliance software expert Sectyr makes Inc. 5000

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has named Sectyr®, a leading provider of SaaS-based compliance software for healthcare, to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. This is the second time that Sectyr has been recognized by Inc.; in 2022, Sectyr ranked among Inc. magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces.

"I could not be more proud of our team for the hard work and dedication it took for us to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," said James Lawson, founder and CEO. "Growing in this challenging environment really shows that our solutions are hitting the mark with our customers and providing a substantial benefit for them in maintaining Continuous Program Compliance."

Sectyr's Software for Continuous Program Compliance® informs users ranging from hospitals and health clinics to pharmacies and health networks about the real-time status of their compliance with an array of federal and state laws as well as professional and business licenses.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

The 2023 Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. The 2023 Inc. 5000 list is at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 and includes company profiles and an interactive database.

