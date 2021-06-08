Compliance Solutions Strategies Named to CyberTech100

CSS awarded for its innovation which enables clients to take a proactive approach to cybersecurity Tweet this

CSS addresses regulatory, business and operational risks across the global investment management industry, supporting a broad scope of institutional asset managers, hedge funds, private equity firms and insurance companies. With its selection to the CyberTech 100, CSS continues to build momentum and deliver market-leading cybersecurity solutions and services for dark web monitoring, policy and procedure development and review, security testing, cyber training and preparedness assessments. CSS's expertise in regulations governing the protection and use of personally identifiable information (PII), such as GDPR and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), is increasingly being leveraged by investment managers and advisers seeking to implement the controls necessary for properly managing data related to investors and employees.



"We're thrilled to be included among the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies," said E.J. Yerzak, Head of Cyber IT Services at CSS. "CSS uses AI-based technology backed by in-house regulatory and cybersecurity expertise to partner with firms in the development of a comprehensive cybersecurity risk management program. The latest cyber news has accelerated the need for clients to take a more proactive approach to evolving the strength and maturity of their cybersecurity defenses."

About CSS:

Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS) is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 650 clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

