Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US to reach $ 876.88 million|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Academic staff is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%

Who are the top players in the market?

ACPA, City & Guilds Group, EVERFI Inc., LRN Corp., Maximus Consulting Ltd., Porzio Compliance Services LLC, Skillsoft Ltd., and Vector Solutions LLC are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning. However, the lack of adequate funding and infrastructure will hamper market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ACPA, City & Guilds Group, EVERFI Inc., LRN Corp., Maximus Consulting Ltd., Porzio Compliance Services LLC, Skillsoft Ltd., and Vector Solutions LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for customized courses and personalized learning will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of adequate funding and infrastructure is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Academic Staff



Students

Delivery method

Offline Learning



Online Learning

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US report covers the following areas:

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Size

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Trends

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rise in the international student population as one of the prime reasons driving the Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US growth during the next few years.

Compliance Training Market in Higher Education Institutions in the US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist compliance training market growth in higher education institutions in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the compliance training market size in higher education institutions in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compliance training market in higher education institutions in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the compliance training market vendors in higher education institutions in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Academic staff - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Students - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by the Delivery method

Market segments

Comparison by the Delivery method

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

Market opportunity by the Delivery method

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACPA

City & Guilds Group

EVERFI Inc.

LRN Corp.

Maximus Consulting Ltd.

Porzio Compliance Services LLC

Skillsoft Ltd.

Vector Solutions LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

