Compliance.ai Announces Partnership With Strategic Risk Associates Offering Comprehensive Enterprise Risk and Compliance Solutions for BFSI's

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Compliance.ai, leading provider of regulatory change management solutions, announces a partnership with Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) , a provider of risk technology and consulting services. SRA's Watchtower platform is an intuitive risk and performance management platform built to continuously inform, enlighten, and empower executives and boards.

Partner Webinar

This partnership will give customers streamlined access for customers to SRA's enterprise risk and Compliance.ai's compliance management solutions. The companies will also partner to collaborate on industry subject matter expertise, starting with a FREE webinar providing subject matter expertise, pertinent insights and best practices around risk management and operational resilience in a digital age.

"To manage risk, Compliance teams need to react to and control emerging risks and regulations in real-time," said Michael Glotz, CEO of SRA. "Together solutions from Compliance.ai and SRA make a perfect match in not only monitoring but managing risk in today's fast paced regulatory environment. Our partnership underscores the importance of innovative and comprehensive technology solutions to streamline operations."

SRA's Watchtower was built and customized from the ground up, specifically designed and engineered by experienced banking and insurance ERM implementation experts. Many platforms today are a one-size fits all model, made for the global marketplace, not specifically designed for one particular industry in mind. This strategic partnership supports multiple needs of the customer journey from compliance and governance to risk management and resilience.

"Similar to Compliance.ai, SRA's solution enables clients to navigate risk and drive growth with its platform that was built specifically addressing the needs of BFSI's," said Asif Alam, CEO of Compliance.ai. "Both our teams have created a customized offering to specifically meet the needs of professionals in this space. This will give our customers streamlined partner solutions and the confidence they need to rest easy knowing they have best in class processes in place ."

Leveraging machine learning and AI, Compliance.ai automatically monitors regulatory updates and identifies obligations to help your team mitigate risk, reduce costs, and increase confidence in compliance status for the entire enterprise in the banking, financial services, and insurance industry.

Join Compliance.ai and SRA on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET for their webinar, "Looking ahead to 2023: Modernizing risk and operational resilience for BFSI's" on. The webinar will discuss banks tightening their wallets for a projected recession and how compliance teams and professionals can mitigate risk in the new challenging year ahead. You can register for this free webinar here: WEBINAR: Looking ahead to 2023: Modernizing risk and operational resilience for BFSI's

About SRA:

Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) is a technology solutions provider and risk management consulting practice serving the Financial Services, Insurance and Technology industries. SRA's proprietary technology and methodology was designed and built "by bankers, for bankers" enabling clients to navigate risk and drive growth. SRA Watchtower is a risk intelligence and intuitive performance management platform built to continuously inform, enlighten, and empower banking and insurance executives and boards. SRA has helped hundreds of companies effectively navigate through significant risk events since the 2008 financial crisis. Learn more here .

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai is transforming the way highly regulated organizations address compliance risk. Its automated regulatory change management platform enables professionals who work in the highly regulated industries of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); to monitor, track, report and react to regulatory changes and obligations in real time. Our unique Expert-In-The-Loop approach helps you remain compliant, mitigate risk, and simplify regulatory horizon scanning processes. Modern RCM by Compliance.ai delivers relevant content with personalized insights, and extracts relevant rules and obligations from agencies that directly impact you and your firm; filtering out noise while bridging the gap between regulatory compliance and policy change management.

