Compliance.AI Announces the 2022 Expert-in-the-Loop Virtual Forum

Jo Ann Barefoot Joins the Keynote Lineup for the Second Annual Event Addressing the Most Pressing Regulatory Challenges, Risks and Trends that Regulated Organizations are Facing in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance.ai , the leading provider of regulatory change management (RCM) solutions for the banking, financial services and insurance industries, announces the second annual Expert-in-the-Loop (EITL) Virtual Forum on September 7-8, 2022. The EITL Forum is the only industry event bringing together risk and compliance management executives and leaders to discuss expected developments in regulations that affect the industry and how technology is helping legal, risk, and compliance teams to manage regulatory change.

The EITL Forum

This year's EITL Forum will focus on reviewing highly topical issues such as navigating the constantly shifting regulatory environment, specifically related to crypto currencies, cybersecurity, ESG core issues, along with a review of the impact Russian sanctions have had on regulations. The forum will also discuss industry best practices and case study examples on compliance operational resiliency.

"The regulatory environment is complex and constantly changing," says Kayvan Alikhai, co-founder and CEO of Compliance.ai. "We had amazing sessions last year that addressed the latest trends, challenges and issues of the industry with insightful roundtables and lively conversation. We are excited to host this virtual event again with an extremely diverse and knowledgeable expert lineup and increased focus on the industry's most relevant topics."

Keynote speaker, Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO & Cofounder at Alliance for Innovative Regulation, will be taking the virtual stage on Thursday, September 8th, to address the latest regulatory trends affecting the BFSI industries in a fireside interview. Additional speakers offering their in-depth perspectives during multiple panel discussions include industry thought leaders, domain experts, and professors including: John Carruthers, Nirvana Farhadi, Jerry Markham, Donna Bales, Marty Mitchell, Dr. Marsha Ershaghi Hames, Richard Dupree and others. More expert speakers will continue to be announced in the coming weeks (advisors across legal, regulatory, banking and financial services industries).

The EITL Virtual Forum provides an opportunity to make new connections, share best practices, and discuss regulatory directions and trends with risk and compliance peers. Registration is now open, learn more about The EITL Virtual Forum and view the full agenda here: https://eitl2022.compliance.ai/

