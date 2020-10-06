Compliance.ai's Modern Regulatory Change Management Platform Now Supports RSA Archer® to Help Manage Increased Velocity and Complexity of Regulation Changes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance.ai has joined the RSA® Ready Technology Partner Program and the Compliance.ai platform now supports the RSA Archer® Corporate Obligations Management use case. The offering simplifies regulatory change management processes by empowering compliance teams to make more focused and consistent compliance decisions at a faster, more consistent and more scalable pace. Users can access Compliance.ai's comprehensive and enhanced regulatory content from within the RSA Archer Regulatory Intelligence Items application. Filtered, incoming regulatory changes that are automatically curated by Compliance.ai can be used to automatically trigger regulatory review and analysis workflow activities within RSA Archer, further streamlining the change management process.

"Compliance teams need access to robust regulatory intelligence, so they can monitor and react to regulatory updates most relevant to them in a timely manner," said Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and Co-founder of Compliance.ai. "The availability of our regulatory content within RSA Archer gives enterprise users access to relevant regulatory intelligence curated by the Compliance.ai platform needed to ensure they can address changing regulations much more efficiently, tangibly lowering their compliance operational costs."

Compliance.ai applies its unique Expert in the Loop (EITL) approach to artificial intelligence to solve some of the biggest challenges faced by compliance officers, risk officers, and general counsel in the banking, financial services, and insurance industries: Monitoring, assessing, responding and reporting on the evolving regulatory requirements consistently, and in a timely manner. RSA Archer users gain access to near real-time, relevant regulatory intelligence across jurisdictions from various agencies, including regulatory publications from press and independent agencies, white papers, existing rules, executive orders, enforcement actions and notices.

Leveraging Compliance.ai's platform, RSA Archer users can easily receive customized streams of filtered regulatory content. The content includes rich metadata, such as business and operational topic classifications, key regulatory deadlines, referenced regulations, citations and acts, listed obligations, and mapped document types along with key enforcement action information such as violations, penalties and respondent information on a near real-time basis.

Compliance.ai is a participating partner in today's RSA Archer Summit virtual event: https://www.rsa.com/en-us/events/rsa-archer-summit . To learn more about the offering, visit: https://compliance.ai/rsa .

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai is transforming the way highly regulated organizations address compliance risk. Its Modern Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solution empowers banks, financial services and insurance companies to proactively manage the growing volume and velocity of regulatory changes as they occur, and makes it simple to implement the correct steps to remain in compliance. Modern RCM by Compliance.ai delivers relevant content with personalized insights, obligation analysis and risk monitoring. With Compliance.ai, organizations can intelligently assess and mitigate compliance risk, avoid supervisory actions and safeguard their corporate reputations without increasing headcount.

Media Contact

Ronjini Joshua

949-295-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE Compliance.ai

Related Links

http://www.compliance.ai

