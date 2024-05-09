ComplianceMate™ to Showcase Innovative Foodservice Solutions at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show®

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the highly anticipated 2024 National Restaurant Association Show® approaches, ComplianceMate™ is gearing up to exhibit its dynamic foodservice software at Lakeside Booth 9016 in Chicago, Illinois from May 18-21, 2024. The annual National Restaurant Association Show® has been bringing the foodservice industry together for over 100 years.

As a previous recipient of the National Restaurant Association Show's esteemed Kitchen Innovation Award, ComplianceMate is thrilled to return for the ninth consecutive year to showcase its latest advancements in restaurant operational efficiency and food safety compliance.

ComplianceMate's patented software is designed to transform the way the foodservice industry:

monitors humidity and temperatures

optimizes operational processes

automates work logs

achieves HACCP compliance

audits food safety performance

"By leveraging our patented technology, organizations can expect improved audit scores, rapid return on investment, and substantial savings in food loss, with an average of $10,000 saved over just 6 months," said Thom Schmitt, VP, Sales at ComplianceMate.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about how other top restaurant brands are using ComplianceMate to drive great customer experiences and manage profitability.

About ComplianceMate™

ComplianceMate™ provides the world's leading patented temperature sensor software system used to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiencies. The principal product offering has streamlined HACCP compliance checklists and cooler monitoring for all types of foodservice and related industries across multiple continents. With wireless temperature sensors and automated workflows, customers can view the certified data to make evidence-based decisions about operational processes. Organizations achieve improved audit scores and see a rapid ROI of up to 260% annually.

CONTACT:

Becky Ballard - Sales / Account Manager

1000 Hurricane Shoals Rd. NE. Suite A-100

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Office: (877) 275-1159

Website: www.ComplianceMate.com

Cell: (678) 346-0380

Email: [email protected]

