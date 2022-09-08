CompliancePath Joins the Tetra Partner Network; Brings Leading Experience and Expertise to Accelerate the Path to Regulatory Compliance Readiness

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that CompliancePath , leading biopharma software compliance and IT governance experts, has joined the Tetra Partner Network to help customers and Tetra partners accelerate their ability to deploy, and offer, leading software solutions in regulated environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with CompliancePath, whose deep experience and pragmatic approach have helped many leading life science vendors, including TetraScience, meet regulatory standards," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "Their keen knowledge of life science software helped us to incorporate groundbreaking methodologies and techniques into the Tetra Data Platform which directly benefit our customers with time to value and risk mitigation. By joining the Tetra Partner Network, CompliancePath extends industry-leading value to customers and partners."

CompliancePath, part of global software company Ideagen, has helped numerous biopharma companies and software vendors achieve data integrity, governance, compliance, and software assurance and validation. The company quickly identifies the risk profile of an application that a life science vendor is building or that a customer has bought and creates a rapid path to compliance readiness

"TetraScience's ability to unite previously siloed data, making it liquid and actionable, and provide continuous verification of their platform for regulated environments, is truly an industry breakthrough," said Stephen Ferrell, CDPSE, CISA, CRISC, Co-Founder, CompliancePath. "We are thrilled to join the Tetra Partner Network to help customers and Tetra partners make better products with improved quality."

"Every partner added to the Tetra Partner Network creates value for customers," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "Adding CompliancePath to our ecosystem marks a planned evolution in the Tetra Partner Network as partners start to help each other make the best products for regulated pharma."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™) is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

About CompliancePath

CompliancePath is a global leader in IT Governance, Software Assurance, US & EU Good Practice guidelines and regulations, HIPAA, HITECH, GDPR and NHS directive solutions. We serve customers in China, the Americas, Europe, the UK, Africa, and Australia; using an ISPE GAMP (c) based, risk-focused approach to ensure that compliance activities maintain patient safety and product quality.

CompliancePath is part of Ideagen, a global software company that provides solutions specifically for regulated industries. Headquartered in the UK, Ideagen's companies and software solutions support over 10,000 customers worldwide - including The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, The US Navy, British Airways and BAE Systems - to manage their compliance, risk, auditing, quality, health, safety, environmental and collaboration needs.

