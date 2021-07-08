CompliancePoint hires Michael Fuller as Director of Assurance Services

DULUTH, Ga., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompliancePoint, a leading provider of information security and risk management services focused on privacy, data security and compliance, announced today that Michael Fuller has joined the organization as Director of Assurance Services. Fuller joins CompliancePoint with over 20 years of experience in technology and information security services across a wide range of industries.

Originally from London, England, Fuller studied at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. He lived and worked in over 15 countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa before finally arriving in the US to work for Apple in the mid-90s. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Fuller successfully climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, reaching the peak at 19,340 feet.

Fuller's extensive experience includes consulting for early-stage start-ups, high growth mid-stage, and Fortune 500 companies in Technology and Cloud Services, Financial Services, Retail, Banking and Security Services. He is a subject matter expert (SME) in the internationally recognized ISO Security Standards and US frameworks such as PCI, SOC, NIST, and others.

As Director of Assurance Services at CompliancePoint, Fuller will provide leadership and focus on new services to better help customers Identify, Mitigate and Manage risk across their entire data life cycle. "We are excited to have someone with Michael's experience leading our Assurance Practice," says CompliancePoint's Vice President of Operations, Matt Cagle. "As a veteran practitioner, he brings a vision and understanding of the market that will define the next iteration of our service offering focused on adding long-term value to our customers."

About CompliancePoint

CompliancePoint is a leading provider of information security and risk management services focused on privacy, data security and compliance. We help by Identifying, Mitigating and Managing this risk across the entire data management lifecycle. Our mission is to enable responsible interactions with customers and the marketplace.

The difference is simple – data privacy, security and compliance have been at the core of our service offering for almost two decades. We provide our clients with a broad view of industry best practices and benchmarking that allows our customers to make informed business decisions, helping to minimize the impact on business operations and maximize return on investment.

For more information, visit www.compliancepoint.com or email us at [email protected]

