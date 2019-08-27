ComplianceQuest Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Groundbreaking AI-powered EQMS Platform

ComplianceQuest's unified suite of applications supports end-to-end quality management processes in the life sciences and manufacturing verticals to drive exceptional business value. Its focus on quality and risk management across the entire value chain, from sourcing to manufacturing to supply-chain while improving both revenue and bottom line significantly. As a Salesforce-native application suite, ComplianceQuest leverages the built-in AI capabilities of the Salesforce platform to help its customers see further value by not just predicting actions to take but also automating various mundane, repetitive and yet complex tasks.

"ComplianceQuest embeds connectivity in its entire suite of solutions through Salesforce's collaborative tools such as Chatter and community-portals that connect shop floor managers with suppliers, facilitating discussions regarding compliance issues for real-time solutions. The communication tools improve collaboration and dramatically minimizes data and email exchanges to resolve issues quickly while storing the knowledge base of what transpired in a conversational way as part of the record," said Muthuraman Ramasamy, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, its EQMS provides scalability, smart connectivity, and predictive analytics-based decision making integrate into a modern cloud enterprise quality and compliance platform, which further sets it apart in the industry."

ComplianceQuest delivers a best-in-class experience through its Agile-Based system deployment. Its rapid implementation methodology simplifies deployment and configures the solution to meet specific business requirements independent of a customer's company size. Besides, it is supported by highly robust and relevant technologies, preventing near-future obsolescence. The company's strategic partnerships with Salesforce, Rootstock, Gerent, USDM, Atos-Syntel, coServe, Vanenburg, and others have helped it acquire and deploy advanced technologies and expand its product value chain to include suites such as health and safety.

"ComplianceQuest's solution delivers significant value and ensures customer satisfaction throughout the sales and solution lifecycle. Its consistent high growth in revenues, customers, and partnerships has earned it an enviable position in the EQMS market," noted Ramasamy. "The company's growth strategy and collaborative approach are expected to solidify its market position, enhance its brand, and drive overall growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

ComplianceQuest is the fastest growing, 100% modern cloud Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) natively built and run on the Salesforce platform. Delivering best-in-class out-of-the-box solutions, ComplianceQuest fast-tracks an organization's efficiency, safety, and overall performance by combining enterprise quality, compliance, collaboration and communication across the product value chain. Suitable for emerging growth companies and scalable and flexible to meet the needs of all enterprise organizations, ComplianceQuest is easy to implement, validate, and use.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

