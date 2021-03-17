Compliancy Group announces release of new software

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group announces the release of the new version of their HIPAA compliance management software . Compliancy Group cares about their clients' needs which is why they have used customer feedback to make improvements to their software. Using their proven Achieve, Illustrate, Maintain methodology, users can become HIPAA compliant quickly, with minimal effort and total support from their Compliance Coach.

As a 16 year old company, Compliancy Group has undergone several changes to improve their product and facilitate further simplifications to their HIPAA compliance process.