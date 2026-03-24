Compliant Cannabis Seed Websites on Wix Are Switching Payment Processors

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways announced today that it now offers tested, specialized payment processing integrations for US-based, Farm Bill-compliant cannabis seed businesses operating e-commerce websites on Wix. The new service addresses a widespread problem facing seed merchants, as Wix Payments, Stripe, and PayPal generally prohibit cannabis-related sales, often leaving compliant sellers without reliable credit card processing options.

"We've been helping online businesses for over a decade, but we're seeing a real spike in demand from Farm Bill-compliant cannabis seed businesses on Wix," said Alex Roy, owner of Organic Payment Gateways. "I talk to legitimate, law-abiding businesses selling federally and locally compliant products all the time, and they keep getting shut down by mainstream processors. It made sense to focus directly on solving that problem."

The challenge is widespread. Wix Payments generally classifies cannabis seeds as a prohibited product. Standard processors can apply blanket bans to anything cannabis-related, regardless of legal compliance status. Merchants often face account terminations without warning, stranding their customers mid-transaction and cutting off cash flow.

Organic Payment Gateways pairs specialized, high-risk-friendly merchant accounts with Authorize.Net payment gateways and tested third-party shopping carts that integrate reliably with existing Wix stores. Unlike processor-of-the-moment solutions, these accounts are explicitly underwritten for regulated cannabis seed businesses, significantly reducing shutdown risk.

"The difference is night and day," Alex Roy explained. "We don't treat vetted cannabis seed business owners like they're outcasts. We set them up as what they actually are - a website owner selling a product. We don't offer any legal advice and always tell folks they need to sit with a qualified attorney before selling online, but once our clients are all set on their end, we walk them through setup one-on-one, test everything, and stick around to support them."

The integration preserves each merchant's Wix site design. The product pages and category pages all stay the same, and a trusted third-party checkout system is implemented. Organic Payment Gateways helps with the compliance review for payment-processing underwriting, as well as the application processing, integration, and ongoing technical support via a team of real people, not AI bots.

Pricing is set to be competitive and transparent. The company is sensitive to hidden fees and works directly with each merchant to ensure they understand costs upfront. For merchants previously declined by mainstream processors, the affordability often comes as a surprise.

"Most of our clients have been told 'no' so many times that they expect expensive solutions," Alex Roy noted. "We keep pricing reasonable because we believe you shouldn't have to choose between stable payments and decent cash flow."

Organic Payment Gateways holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and maintains a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot, where numerous merchants in e-commerce, CBD, supplements, telehealth, and seed industries have left reviews praising responsive personal support and reliable integrations. The company has processed payments for compliant businesses across multiple platforms since 2013.

Wix cannabis seed merchants interested in stable payment processing can learn more by visiting the company's resource page on cannabis seed payment gateways for Wix, which outlines integration steps, benefits, and frequently asked questions specific to their situation.

About Organic Payment Gateways

Organic Payment Gateways helps CBD, hemp, cannabis seed, telemedicine, hydroponics, and nutritional supplement businesses accept credit card payments using their existing website builders and shopping carts. The company maintains an A+ BBB rating. For more information, visit organicpaymentgateways.com or call 800-570-1347.

Media Contact:

Alex Roy

800-570-1347

[email protected]

SOURCE Organic Payment Gateways