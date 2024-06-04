Comply365 and Vistair to Unify Brands as Comply365 with Strategic Rebrand Focused on Operational Transformation in Aviation, Defense & Rail

The unified brand of Comply365, effective immediately, reflects the company's wider market offering empowering airline, rail and defense organizations with the only, all-in-one compliance, safety, training and data platform designed to keep customers' teams and assets always geared for peak operational performance.

BELOIT, Wis. and BRISTOL, United Kingdom, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comply365 and Vistair, who announced their merger in January this year, today revealed that they are consolidating their two brands into a single entity under the Comply365 name.

The new Comply365 offers an even stronger, more powerful combination of expertise and products underpinned by unified best practices, providing airlines, rail and defense organizations with a single digital platform to elevate operational excellence, transform safety management and training, with closer integration of relevant data sets across domains.

The unified digital platform by Comply365 ensures robust compliance within highly regulated and dynamic markets, removes operational data blind spots, and enables customers to unlock unparalleled operational efficiencies. It unshackles teams from a siloed approach with disconnected data by proving a more holistic, informed, and forward-looking view of operational data, enabling teams to deliver at the highest performance standards.

Rob Morgan, CEO of Comply365 said, "Following the merger of Comply365 & Vistair, and coming together under the unified brand as Comply365, we will retain the core values and principles that have defined our success to date, while leveraging our combined expertise and strengths to set new benchmarks in operational performance for our customers. As the company continues to embark on this transformative journey, our customers can expect accelerated product innovation, deeper insight into industry best practice, and unwavering commitment to excellent customer service - all of which combine to unlock unparalleled financial and operational gains for our customers through more streamlined, robust and agile operations."

Rob continued, "Our unified brand marks a renewed dedication to shaping and leading the future of operational transformation across aviation, rail and defense, and building successful long-term partnerships with our customers."

Alongside the unified company name, a fresh new brand identity for Comply365 will be launched. Leveraging the Vistair visual identity and Comply365 name, it embraces the trust and familiarity of the company's existing 120+ customers worldwide, and one that will unify the company's global presence to continue to drive innovation and support expansion in core markets.

Comply365 will unveil a new website later in the summer to better reflect the company's expanded solutions and customer base, as well as leverage the upcoming Comply365 Connections Customer event series kicking off in September for a dedicated brand launch.

