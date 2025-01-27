Comply365 Announces Acquisition of ASQS

Accelerates investment in safety management to create a leading global all-in-one operational content, safety and training management offering

BELOIT, Wis. and BRISTOL, England and VIENNA, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comply365, LLC ("Comply365"), a leading global provider of operational content, safety and training management solutions for the aviation, rail, defense and space industries, announced today it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Aviation Safety & Quality Solutions S.à r.l ("ASQS"), a global provider of safety and compliance management systems ("SMS"). This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Comply365's growth strategy, including acceleration of its investment in safety management and Comply365's mission to create a best-in-class, integrated offering to elevate safety, training and operational performance for its worldwide aviation, rail, defense and space customers. Comply365 is a portfolio company of Insight Partners and Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

The acquisition of ASQS will enhance Comply365's product capabilities, strengthen its service offering in safety management and expand its global customer base. The ASQS team have deep expertise in all areas relating to safety management, including compliance and risk management. Their sophisticated safety management solution, iQSMS, will complement Comply365's existing SMS product, SafetyNet, positioning the combined business as a key player in the safety management space.

Ilia Kostov, CEO of Comply365 said: "We are delighted to welcome the ASQS team into the Comply365 family. They bring a wealth of talent, specialized knowledge and complementary product strengths to our organization. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to invest in safety management, a central component of our value proposition and vision to create a best-in-class, integrated offering connecting the mission-critical functions of operational content management, safety management and training management."

Günther Schindl, CEO of ASQS said: "I am excited to join Ilia and the Comply365 team to support their vision of delivering a safety-focused, integrated operations offering. The acquisition of ASQS by Comply365 is a significant milestone in ASQS's journey and will allow us to better serve our customers with differentiated and connected safety management capabilities."

Henry Frankievich, Managing Director at Insight Partners said: "The acquisition of ASQS will enhance Comply365's position as a key player in the global safety management space. We look forward to accelerating the combined company's strategy to deliver one interconnected offering to its worldwide customer base."

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall added: "With safety management at the core of Comply365's product strategy, the acquisition of ASQS marks an important milestone in the company's growth and vision for the future. The addition of the iQSMS solution directly complements our existing product portfolio and demonstrates our steadfast commitment to creating a best-in-class, integrated offering across operational content, safety and training. Alongside our partners at Insight Partners, we look forward to supporting Comply365's continued growth and delivering even greater value to our customers."

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2025, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Legal advice to Comply365 was provided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and E+H Rechtsanwälte. The shareholders of ASQS were advised by Lindner Stimmler and E.M.I. Avocat à la Cour.

About Comply365

Comply365 is a leading provider of Operational Content Management, Safety Management and Training Management in the highly regulated industries of aviation, defense, rail and space. Comply365 provides a powerful combination of expertise and products underpinned by unified best practices, empowering its customers to elevate operational excellence, transform safety management and training management, with closer integration of relevant data sets across domains. Comply365 product portfolio ensures its customers' crews and assets are always geared for peak operational performance, unlocking unparalleled financial and operational gains through more streamlined, robust and agile operations. Comply365 is the trusted technology partner of many of the most progressive aviation, defense, rail and aerospace organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit comply365.com.

About ASQS and iQSMS®

ASQS (Advanced Safety and Quality Solutions) is a leading global provider of aviation safety, quality and risk management software, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with offices in Bangkok, Thailand and Calgary, Canada. With its core product iQSMS, the company specializes in developing and delivering intuitive, user-friendly solutions that support aviation organizations of all types in their daily operations. Founded in 2009, ASQS has many years of experience in aviation safety and quality management, as well as extensive knowledge of the industry's regulatory requirements. ASQS believes it is the first global provider to integrate AI technology into an SMS application. The company supports aviation organizations of all sizes worldwide, helping to streamline internal workflows through digitization and automation to maximize efficiency in day-to-day aviation operations. For more information, visit asqs.net.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Liberty Hall

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $2.5 billion in equity capital in over 25 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of over $1.0 billion in equity capital since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital.com.

SOURCE Comply365