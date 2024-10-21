ComplyControl Reveals New Look and Enhanced Services to Drive Innovation in Compliance

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – ComplyControl , a service provider that specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions for banks, has undergone a successful redesign, complete with a revamped website and corporate identity. The new website's minimalist appearance is meant to showcase the company's core values: precision, efficiency, and the spirit of technological innovation.

ComplyControl's visual transformation was inspired by an expansion of its suite of AI-based services. Originally focused on screening banking transactions against sanction watchlists, the company has now broadened its horizons by introducing a rules editor meant to enhance the detection of suspicious bank transactions.

Analyzing payments for suspicious behavior beyond just sanctions checks is a common challenge in today's fintech landscape. To effectively detect fraud and prevent money laundering, financial institutions must also assess transactions via mathematical models to identify unusual patterns. However, the rules for identifying suspicious activity often change between different payment systems, which makes manual checks slow and imprecise.

To address this problem, ComplyControl has rolled out an AI-based visual compliance rules editor that enables compliance officers to create and customize rules according to their needs. This tool can be leveraged to enhance the accuracy of transaction monitoring and minimize the need for manual checks.

In the coming future, the company intends to further expand and refine the new constructor's features, allowing compliance officers to create rules using natural human language, making the creation and customization of compliance guidelines much simpler and faster.

ComplyControl also aims to develop an AI-driven system that automatically tracks and analyzes regulatory requirements from various countries. Given the vast number of regulations worldwide — all with their own complexities and written in different languages — staying up-to-date with these rules manually is a big challenge for financial companies. ComplyControl's system, however, will remove a lot of the hassle by identifying the requirements relevant to a specific business and offering tailored advice on how best to follow them.

"At ComplyControl, we are dedicated to transforming traditional financial processes using AI, making compliance simpler and more intuitive for our clients. Our new website and brand image represent this commitment by highlighting the high-tech spirit of engineering," said Roman Eloshvili, Founder of ComplyControl.

