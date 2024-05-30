ComplyControl Debuts in the UK: Transforming Compliance With AI-Powered Innovations

LONDON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyControl , a provider that specializes in cutting-edge technology solutions for banks, is proud to announce its official launch in the UK market. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company is out to transform the way financial organizations manage regulatory compliance and related risks using AI as a basis.

Traditional compliance services often come at high costs, which places a strain on banks and financial institutions that have to process thousands of transactions every day. The team behind ComplyControl recognized this issue and set out to develop a more efficient and affordable alternative. Their efforts resulted in the creation of a robust AI-based system that can conduct compliance checks much more efficiently than existing services.

ComplyControl was founded in early 2023 and has continued to evolve since then by integrating feedback from clients and expanding functionalities according to the stated needs. By leveraging AI-powered solutions, the company can check bank transactions against a variety of sanctions lists to prevent AML- and CTF-related risks.

The system can also offer a comprehensive analysis of transactional data and account behavior. All anomalies and potential risks can be identified in real-time, allowing users to take immediate corrective actions for better risk mitigation.

The value of ComplyControl's services becomes that much more apparent when considering the ongoing scarcity of proficient compliance specialists. By leveraging AI to reduce the need for extensive manual work, the company provides a way to save a lot on staff costs.

Offering a peek behind the curtain, the company is soon planning to release several innovative features designed to enhance the efficiency of transaction verification and regulatory compliance. Some examples of such features are a visual constructor of transaction screening rules and an AI-based anti-fraud system to better protect financial institutions and their clients.

"At ComplyControl, we are committed to leveraging advanced technologies that meet the dynamic needs of the financial industry. Artificial intelligence is set to bring about a transformative change in this landscape, making it more efficient than ever before. And we intend to be at the forefront of this change, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that our clients need," – states Roman Eloshvili, Founder of ComplyControl.

