ComplyCube Revamps SaaS Pricing to Target the Growing SMB Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube, the global AML compliance and identity verification platform, has announced an overhaul of its pricing models. The new pricing plans are designed to address the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) – a market segment that makes up about 40% of emerging economies' national income and is growing exponentially in developed ones, according to the World Bank.

ComplyCube SMB Plans Overiew

The ISO-certified Software as a Service (SaaS) company currently serves enterprises of all sizes across the globe. Its innovative offerings help businesses meet their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations by verifying their customers' identities accurately and securely. The award-winning Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform leverages cutting-edge biometric checks, ID document proofing, and frictionless data-led identification to complete full-profile verifications in under 30 seconds.

The new pricing plans are geared towards SMBs with varying requirements, volume needs, and budgets. The Essentials plan, the most basic of the 3 new plans, is a Pay-as-you-go (PAYG), zero-commitment credit plan that offers more features than any other platform's PAYG offering in the market. The Premium plan extends more features and is designed for growing businesses seeking a complete toolkit for deterring fraudsters and acquiring good customers.

"With 2 out of every 3 customers approaching us being an SMB, it made perfect sense to craft pricing plans that fit their needs," says Cristina Martinez, Business Partnerships Manager at ComplyCube. "We have collaborated with several SMBs from various industries over the last several months and learned a lot about their business needs, technology adoption trends, and pricing pain points," explained Sam Wild, Head of Business Operations. "What we learned is that the overwhelming majority of businesses surveyed and interviewed want access to a battle-tested, globally compliant AML and Identity Verification platform that delivers a great ROI, without introducing liability to their cash flow. That's what we've done with our new plans," added Cristina.

To further facilitate SMB needs, the SaaS company made it so businesses can sign up and self-serve to access these feature-rich plans without going through sales or any long offline process. "Our helpful integration guides, codeless solution, and around-the-sun Support and Customer Success teams made it so easy for our customers to go live within hours of signing up with us," concluded Cristina.

ComplyCube had recently revamped its Startup Program to enable more eligible early-stage and growing businesses to access its industry-leading platform and acquire credits worth up to $50,000. Companies ineligible for the Startup Program can now look to those plans for unparalleled product offerings.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is a market-leading SaaS platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, with customers worldwide across financial services, transport, healthcare, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, FinTech, telecoms, and more.

ComplyCube's ISO-certified platform boasts the fastest omnichannel integration turnaround in the market with low/no-code solutions, API, mobile SDKs, client libraries, and CRM integrations.

