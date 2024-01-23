ComplyCube Sets the Standard in Age Verification Compliance with Zero Non-Conformities

News provided by

ComplyCube

23 Jan, 2024, 11:17 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplyCube, a global leader in identity verification solutions, received the ACCS Technical Requirements for Age Check Systems and Data Protection and Privacy Certification, incorporating PAS 1296:2018 Code of Practice for Age Check Systems. The certification awarded by the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) underscores ComplyCube's unwavering commitment to the online protection of minors across various sectors.

Continue Reading
ComplyCube Receives Age Verification Certification from ACCS with Zero Non-conformities
ComplyCube Receives Age Verification Certification from ACCS with Zero Non-conformities

This milestone is increasingly important in light of the surge in global regulatory actions and online safety concerns, emphasizing the need for robust age verification. The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) $170 million fine for COPPA violations in the US pinpoints the severity of non-compliance in protecting minors. In the UK, 45% of young internet users have encountered uncomfortable online content, emphasizing the need for adequate age controls. Similarly, Brazil's new regulatory framework for sports betting, a market expected to reach a projected volume of $1.70bn by 2028, highlights the crucial role of age verification in online gaming.

A notable highlight is ComplyCube's achievement of zero non-conformities, demonstrating the IDV SaaS platform's adherence to the highest standards in Age Verification and data protection. This is particularly significant considering the increasingly stringent global regulations surrounding online safety, such as the:

  • UK Online Safety Bill
  • EU GDPR and Digital Services Act
  • California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (COPPA)

"Regulatory compliance in age-restricted sectors is not just a legal requirement but a moral obligation," said Joshua Dent, Business Strategy Manager at ComplyCube. "Our certification by ACCS, with zero non-conformities, showcases our market-leading ability to help businesses meet these expectations and build trust with their customers."

"Our relentless focus on innovation and compliance has been pivotal in achieving this milestone," added Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube. "This certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class age verification solutions, ensuring that online platforms are safe and accessible only to the appropriate age groups, without compromising on user privacy and data protection."

ComplyCube's cutting-edge Age Verification technology, which features advanced liveness detection and customizable automation rules, enables partnering businesses to verify the genuine presence of customers and comply with various age restriction regulations while maintaining a frictionless user experience.

The AI platform's ability to tailor thresholds to specific age requirements, coupled with its privacy-by-design PII Redaction capabilities, ensures that users only share necessary attributes, aligning with jurisdictional demands. Businesses requiring a lower level of identity assurance can opt for Age Estimation.

As ComplyCube continues to expand its global footprint, this certification reinforces its position as a leader in the identity verification space, ensuring safe and compliant online interactions across various industries and regions.

About ComplyCube

ComplyCube is an award-winning SaaS & API platform for Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) & Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, serving a global customer base across various sectors. Renowned for its ISO-certified platform with the fastest omnichannel integration turnaround in the market, ComplyCube offers Low/No-Code solutions, API, Mobile SDKs, Client Libraries, and CRM Integrations, making it a trusted partner in the age verification and online safety arena.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324864/Complycube_Certification_ACCS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148485/4508943/ComplyCube_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ComplyCube

Also from this source

ComplyCube Unveils No-ID Age Estimation to Address Growing Global Age-Restriction Regulations

ComplyCube Unveils No-ID Age Estimation to Address Growing Global Age-Restriction Regulations

ComplyCube, the global Identity Verification (IDV) platform, has launched a new Age Estimation feature to safeguard minors online and protect the...
ComplyCube Introduces Advanced PII Redaction in Response to Escalating Data Protection Concerns

ComplyCube Introduces Advanced PII Redaction in Response to Escalating Data Protection Concerns

ComplyCube, the leading global identity verification platform, enhanced its Document Checks solution with automated Field Redaction capabilities....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.