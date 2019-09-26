Comporium Migrates to Distributed Access Architecture with Harmonic CableOS™ Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Comporium, a leading cable operator in South Carolina, is powering its DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit broadband services with a virtualized cable access solution from Harmonic. Featuring a scalable, software-based architecture, Harmonic's CableOS™ solution provides Comporium with a cost-effective solution for delivering cutting-edge internet and video services through a distributed access architecture (DAA).

"Improving our subscribers' quality of experience is a key initiative, and traditional CMTS solutions fall short of providing the flexibility, scalability and efficiency we need to cost-effectively launch multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 broadband services," said Mike Deller, vice president of engineering and planning at Comporium. "Harmonic's CableOS solution saves us significant space, power and legacy hardware costs, enabling an easy migration from older CMTS platforms to new virtualized DOCSIS 3.1 networks that will give us a competitive edge in the market."

Deployed at Comporium in a DAA, Harmonic's CableOS solution is the industry's first and only field-proven, software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system. In addition, Comporium is using Harmonic's Electra® XT high-density transcoder to maximize bandwidth efficiency for IPTV service delivery.

"Speed is a major determining factor in consumer satisfaction with broadband services today, and that's why Comporium is joining a host of other cable operators in North America and globally to deploy Gigabit internet services powered by our CableOS solution," said Yaniv Ben-Soussan, vice president of sales, North America cable at Harmonic. "The CableOS solution enables continuous improvements in upstream and downstream bandwidth capacity plus all of the flexibility and scalability that comes from having a virtualized cable access solution, positioning Comporium for tremendous business growth."

Harmonic will showcase its groundbreaking CableOS solution at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 1-3 in New Orleans at booth 247. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

https://www.harmonicinc.com

