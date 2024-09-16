Harmonic Charts the Future of Broadband at SCTE TechExpo24

Harmonic to Showcase Brilliant Fiber and DOCSIS Networks, Enabling

Multigigabit Speeds Over Any Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that the company will demonstrate its intelligent ecosystem for fiber and DOCSIS networks powered by the cOS™ virtualized broadband platform at SCTE TechExpo24. The latest broadband innovations from Harmonic enable operators to deliver multigigabit speeds with unparalleled reliability, paving the way for new revenue opportunities and strengthening subscriber loyalty.

"To thrive in the competitive broadband market and drive business growth, operators must deliver a high quality of experience for subscribers by ensuring faster, more reliable service," said Asaf Matatyaou, senior vice president, product, Broadband Business at Harmonic. "At SCTE TechExpo24, we'll highlight unique solutions that give operators unprecedented flexibility to chart their course to long-term business success. We'll demonstrate simplified evolution paths for fiber and DOCSIS that enable optimized multigigabit symmetric service delivery to any location."

At SCTE TechExpo24, Harmonic will showcase the following advancements, enabling operators to:

Get the most from DOCSIS 4.0 : Harmonic's cOS platform unifies both variants of DOCSIS 4.0 — Full Duplex (FDX) and DOCSIS 4.0 Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) — delivering unprecedented downstream speeds of over 9Gbps, significantly increased upstream speeds and enhanced security.

: Harmonic's cOS platform unifies both variants of DOCSIS 4.0 — Full Duplex (FDX) and DOCSIS 4.0 Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) — delivering unprecedented downstream speeds of over 9Gbps, significantly increased upstream speeds and enhanced security. Ease interoperability with Open ONU capability: Harmonic's Open ONU capability for fiber broadband deployment supports a broad range of ONU/ONT, giving operators the flexibility to choose the customer premise equipment that best suits their needs. This unique approach frees operators from vendor lock-in, offers competitive pricing on ONU/ONT and simplifies network upgrades.

Harmonic's Open ONU capability for fiber broadband deployment supports a broad range of ONU/ONT, giving operators the flexibility to choose the customer premise equipment that best suits their needs. This unique approach frees operators from vendor lock-in, offers competitive pricing on ONU/ONT and simplifies network upgrades. Maximize speeds and QoE for every subscriber: Harmonic will showcase its breakthrough new Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) application for DOCSIS networks running on the cOS platform, maximizing upstream and downstream speeds on a per-subscriber basis, enhancing QoE and driving subscriber satisfaction.

Beacon intelligent speed maximizer (ISM) QoE Deliver fiber-like speeds over DOCSIS 3.1: Harmonic will highlight BoostD 3.1, a specialized capability on the cOS platform that delivers fiber-like speeds at over 8 Gbps downstream over existing DOCSIS 3.1 networks.

BoostD cOS Gbps DOCSIS Deliver multigigabit services over any wire with converged fiber and DOCSIS : Harmonic's cOS platform unifies multiple access technologies to accelerate deployments, increase network agility and enhance subscriber QoE .

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 30 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit www.harmonicinc.com/broadband.

SCTE TechExpo24 attendees can see Harmonic's fiber broadband innovations on display in booth 803. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit https://www.harmonicinc.com/broadband/events/scte-techexpo/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

