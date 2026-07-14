COMPOSITE CLAD METAL WIRE REPLACES SOLID WIRE AT SUBSTANTIAL SAVINGS

SHREWSBURY, Mass., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anomet Products has introduced custom manufactured precious metal clad wire that can be formulated to achieve specific performance characteristics at a fraction of the cost of solid wire.

Capable of achieving specific design characteristics including corrosion-resistance, biocompatibility, high conductivity, radiopacity, and high strength, Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire is functional equivalent to solid wire and saves up to 90% or more the cost of solid wire.

Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire typically replaces solid platinum, silver, and gold wire by cladding these precious metals to lower cost core materials such as copper, Kovar®, nickel-iron, molybdenum, stainless steel, tantalum, and titanium. Metallurgically bonded to the core material with 2% or more cladding thickness, composite clad wire is functionally equivalent to solid wire and saves up to 90% or more the cost of solid precious metal wire.

Capable of achieving specific design characteristics including corrosion-resistance, biocompatibility, high conductivity, radiopacity, and high strength, Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire applications include medical connectors, micro-switches, and other high-reliability components. Featuring a smooth finish, it is more ductile and formable than filled or plated wire and is offered in 0.002" to 0.125" O.D. sizes and as ribbon up to 1" W.

Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire and Ribbon are priced according to construc-tion and quantity. Samples and price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Anomet Products

Robert F. Gallant, Marketing

830 Boston Turnpike

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

(508) 842-3069 FAX (508) 842-0847

Email: [email protected]

www.anometproducts.com

SOURCE Anomet Products