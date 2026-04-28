Nordea cancels repurchased shares

HELSINKI, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release – Total number of voting rights and capital

28 April 2026 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled 8,935,424 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,402,799,099. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,402,799,099.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 28 April 2026.

The company holds 9,045,443 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or [email protected]

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 09.15 EET on 28 April 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses – enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

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SOURCE Nordea