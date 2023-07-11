Composition of Valmet's Nomination Board

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

11 Jul, 2023, 10:11 ET

ESPOO, Finland, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting's decision, Valmet's Nomination Board consists of the representatives of Valmet's four largest shareholders as of July 1, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors as an expert member. Should a shareholder not wish to exercise his/her nomination right, the right shall be transferred to the next largest shareholder who otherwise would not be entitled to nominate a member.

Based on the shareholder register of Euroclear on July 1, 2023, Valmet Oyj's largest shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Solidium Oy, Oras Invest Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The following persons have been nominated as their representatives to Valmet's Nomination Board:

  • Reima Rytsölä, CEO, Solidium Oy (10.10% of share capital and votes)
  • Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Oras Invest Oy (6.23% of share capital and votes)
  • Markus Aho, Chief Investment Officer, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (4.06% of share capital and votes)
  • Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3.10% of share capital and votes)

Mikael Mäkinen, Chairman of Valmet's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member. The Nomination Board is to prepare proposals on the composition and members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 21, 2024.

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 317 3830

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

SOURCE Valmet Oyj

Also from this source

Valmet strengthens its Process Technologies and Services segments by acquiring Körber's Business Area Tissue

Valmet to deliver two wash presses to Holmen's mill in Iggesund, Sweden

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.