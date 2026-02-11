Composition Wealth Deepens Leadership Team with Appointment of Meghan McCartan as Chief Marketing Officer

Rapidly-Expanding RIA Enterprise's Addition of Industry Veteran Underscores Commitment to Driving Accelerated Growth for Financial Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Composition Wealth, a national registered investment advisor (RIA) enterprise with over $10 billion in assets and 125 employees nationwide, today announced the appointment of Meghan McCartan as Chief Marketing Officer; McCartan joined the firm at the end of January.

An award-winning wealth management industry leader with proven expertise in driving organic growth for financial advisors and supporting enterprise-level expansion, McCartan previously served as Chief Marketing Officer of Hightower Advisors.

In this newly created role, McCartan will focus on building digital-first strategies to drive advisor growth, while expanding Composition's brand in the marketplace by promoting the firm's unique value proposition as a true business partner and destination of choice for high-net-worth-focused financial advisors.

Deepening of leadership team for high-energy firm that thrives on innovation

"Our addition of a C-suite leader of Meghan's caliber to our firm is part of a broader deepening of our management team and the next phase of our growth vision," said Nate Angelo, CEO of Composition Wealth.

"Her talents are well-known across the wealth management space and will be invaluable to our team as we accelerate both our organic and inorganic growth initiatives. We will leverage McCartan's expertise to expand on our position as the destination of choice for financial advisors seeking a high-energy culture that thrives on innovation within an enterprise that operates on a national scale."

Founded in 2007, Composition Wealth offers a supportive, advisor-focused environment that fosters success through a true partnership. The firm is building a nationwide network of sophisticated wealth advisors who are comfortable working in a forward-looking team model to deliver customized planning strategies and top-tier services tailored to each client's unique needs.

Experience across the wealth management ecosystem

With 25 years of experience across the RIA, wealthtech and custodian segments of the industry, McCartan has built and led growth-generative marketing strategies and teams that have been high-performing and award-winning.

Most recently as CMO at Hightower Advisors, McCartan spearheaded advisor-facing marketing, thought leadership, events and corporate/M&A initiatives. Earlier, she held management roles across both fintech and advisory firms. McCartan also collaborated on industry conference series and was a sought-after industry consultant.

"I was extremely precise and deliberate in choosing my next career opportunity," said McCartan. "When I met with Nate Angelo and the Composition Wealth team, I felt an immediate connection to their vision as well as their culture and knew this would be a perfect fit. The firm's straightforward, no-jargon culture and collaborative team approach for how financial advisors serve clients is refreshing.

"I'm looking forward to helping advisors tell their stories in ways that create new opportunities for engagement with existing and new clients, while working across business units to extend marketing partnership to finance, M&A, technology, advisor growth and the entire executive team."

About Composition Wealth

Composition Wealth is a national RIA firm that aligns accomplished financial advisors and specialists with successful individuals, families, and business owners to reach their life and intergenerational goals. The firm is focused on providing exceptional experience, advice, and technology tailored to enhance clients' overall financial success. Its integrated approach surrounds the advisor-client relationship with experts in investments, tax planning, estate strategies, and retirement planning to create comprehensive solutions for each client's needs.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm has team locations in Baltimore/DC, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

For advisors seeking to write their next chapter with Composition Wealth, visit www.composition.com/for-advisors.

