Composition Wealth Welcomes $900 Million Edgewater Wealth Management, Expanding Firm's Northwest Footprint

Team joins national firm for greater growth opportunities, expanded investment capabilities and client resources

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Composition Wealth, a nationally registered investment advisor (RIA) enterprise with over $10 billion in assets and 125 employees nationwide, today announced a merger with Edgewater Wealth Management ("Edgewater") of Tacoma, Washington. The Edgewater team of 16, including eight wealth advisors, controlled $900 million in total client assets at its former firm, Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group.

"Edgewater fits perfectly into our culture," said Nate Angelo, CEO of Composition Wealth. "We couldn't be more excited with the professionalism, energy, and focus of this group. The team's commitment to an incredibly high standard of care for their clients aligns with our mission of delivering frictionless advice to clients. We look forward to amplifying Edgewater's success through enhanced investment capabilities, marketing solutions and operational efficiencies."

The Edgewater team was founded in 2019 by partners and private wealth advisors C.W. Middleton and Tyler Hjelseth CFP®, who had the vision of creating an enduring, continuously evolving support system for their clients. In just two years, the firm had doubled in size, and in 2022, private wealth advisor Kevin Johnson, CLU®, ChFC®, joined as a third partner. Edgewater experienced tremendous growth by delivering exceptional client service—serving as guides along a client journey.

"We had plenty of options when we decided to make a change and determined that Composition Wealth was the best fit for our team and clients," said Middleton. "The firm is high-energy and nimble, and focused on providing impactful experiences, advice and technology designed to enhance our clients' overall financial success. The firm's integrated approach allows us to leverage experts in investments, tax planning, estate strategies, retirement planning and other critical areas to create comprehensive plans for each client's needs."

Founded in 2007, Composition Wealth offers an advisor-focused environment that enables client success through true partnership. The firm is building a nationwide footprint of expert wealth advisors who deliver customized planning strategies and top-tier services tailored to each client's unique needs. The addition of Edgewater Wealth Management substantially increases the firm's presence in the Pacific Northwest.

About Composition Wealth

Composition Wealth is a national RIA firm that aligns accomplished financial advisors and specialists with successful individuals, families, and business owners to reach their life and intergenerational goals. The firm is focused on providing exceptional experience, advice, and technology tailored to enhance clients' overall financial success. Its integrated approach surrounds the advisor-client relationship with experts in investments, tax planning, estate strategies, and retirement planning to create comprehensive solutions for each client's needs.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm has team locations in Baltimore/DC, Chicago, Columbus, (Ohio), New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Tacoma.

For advisors seeking to write their next chapter with Composition Wealth, visit www.composition.com/for-advisors.

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SOURCE Composition Wealth