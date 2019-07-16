Comprehensive Analysis of the Outdoor 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- Verizon 5G Home Service
- 5G Site Maps for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Case Study 1: Multi-tenant apartment complexes
- Case Study 2: Single Family Homes
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Serial Number
- 5G Radio Node Azimuth
- 5G Radio Node Mechanical Tilt
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
- 5G Radio Node Pole Identification Number
The data set also includes information on future Verizon Wireless 5G sites for the City of Sacramento, CA.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
- U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
- Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
- Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE
- Phase 1 with 5GVTF
- 5G Home Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF SACRAMENTO 5G NETWORK
- District 1 Analysis
- District 2 Analysis
- District 3 Analysis
- District 4 Analysis
- District 5 Analysis
- District 6 Analysis
- District 7 Analysis
- District 8 Analysis
CHAPTER 4: CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: CASE STUDY 2
Companies Mentioned
- Samsung
- Verizon Wireless
IMPORTANT NOTE: The United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Non Stand Alone) product may ONLY be purchased in addition to the United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA report.
