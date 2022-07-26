Comprehensive Analysis Samsung Electronics' CDU50 System

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 5G NR Digital BBU CDU50" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Samsung Electronics CDU50 system. This product is a 5G NR digital baseband unit and supports the distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.



Features

System Functional Description

System Level Block Diagrams

High Level Mechanical Analysis

Heat Sink



Heat Fins

High Level PCB Analysis





Component Diagrams





Semiconductor/component locations on PCB

High Level Bill of Materials

Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)



Complete Part Number/Marking



Component Manufacturer Identification



Function Component Description



Package Type

Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors and inductors

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Active/Passive Component Summary

Important Note

CHAPTER 1: SAMSUNG 5G CDU

Overview of Baseband Unit

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

Chassis Frame (SHELF)

Chassis Frame Back Cover

Air Filter Unit

DC Power Busbar Unit

CHAPTER 3: FAN UNIT

Individual Fan Unit

CHAPTER 4: POWER/SIGNAL BACKPLANE DISTRIBUTION PCB (UCDB)



CHAPTER 5: GMA1-A1A MANAGEMENT CARD

Plastic Shield

Front Panel

GMA1-A1A PCB

GMA1-A1A PCB Top Active Component Analysis

GMA1-A1A PCB Top Passive Component Analysis

GMA1-A1A PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis

GMA1-A1A PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis

CHAPTER 6: GCB1-C1A CHANNEL MODEM PCB

GCB1-C1A Plastic Shield

Front Panel

GCB1-C1A PCB

GCB1-C1A PCB Top Active Component Analysis

GCB1-C1A PCB Top Passive Component Analysis

GCB1-C1A PCB Bottom Active Component Analysis

GCB1-C1A PCB Bottom Passive Component Analysis

CHAPTER 7: GMA1-A1A IC HEAT SINKS



CHAPTER 8: GCB1-C1A IC HEAT SINKS

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENTS BY SYSTEM AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xdg4rj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets